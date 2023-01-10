Grit down the stretch helped Colorado Springs Christian finish what it started on Tuesday.

Despite missed free throws, turnovers and a few defensive breakdowns in the final two minutes of their game against Manitou Springs, the Lions held on for a 55-54 win. The 1-point win moved CSCS to 6-0.

“It definitely wasn’t pretty, but we were resilient,” CSCS coach Tanner Johnson said.

The game was fairly back and forth for the first three quarters. Despite several outside shots from Manitou Springs’ top scorers, the Lions’ trap defense kept them in it.

The largest lead for either team was six points until the fourth quarter, and Manitou Springs entered the fourth up 38-35.

As soon as the fourth quarter began, though, CSCS found its rhythm.

The Lions went on a 17-6 run to begin the period to take a 54-45 lead with two minutes left. Between 3-pointers and transition buckets, their offense was moving better than it had for the entire game.

That lead should have been enough for the Lions to pull away for good, but it wasn’t: Manitou Springs began to chip away at the deficit.

CSCS missed a few open layups on their possessions, while Manitou Springs converted on a few easy buckets to steadily catch up.

And in addition to the Mustangs’ timely stops and scores, the Lions couldn’t buy a free throw. CSCS went 3 for 6 from the line in the fourth quarter.

“We’re going to be shooting free throws tomorrow, for sure,” Johnson said.

But thankfully for CSCS, Manitou Springs was even worse from the charity stripe. The Mustangs drew several fouls in the final minutes but went 3 for 8 from the line, failing to capitalize on their chances.

Manitou Springs cut the lead down to two points with 20 seconds remaining, but the Mustangs missed a 3-pointer and a CSCS player quickly grabbed the rebound. Senior Nathan Davies knocked down two free throws to ice the game.

Mustang senior John Maynard hit a 3-pointer as time expired to make it a 1-point game again, but by then, it was too late.

CSCS did just enough to seal its win.

“I think we really need to tighten up on our mental focus. Really, all of that is mental,” Davies said. “But we still got the win, so we’re going to push forward and come out stronger."

Johnson added, “Even though we weren’t getting free throws, we were missing key layups, we were really patient throughout. Defensively, we got a lot of good rebounds in timely moments.”

Davies was the standout for CSCS.

He scored a team-high 18 points, but his contributions spanned more than just on the offensive end. Davies made a critical block in the final minute of the game and made several other key defensive plays.

“He’s our steady guy,” Johnson said. “It’s when he steps up on both ends of the floor that we are really, really good.”

For Manitou Springs, senior guard Lairden Rogge led the way with a game-high 28 points. He made 11 field goals and went 4 for 4 on free throws.

The loss drops Manitou Springs to 7-3 overall. The Mustangs had won four games in a row before Tuesday.

As for the Lions, they are undefeated. Of their six wins, four have come by double digits.

CSCS still came out with a win, but it exposed areas the Lions can work on. Johnson and company believe the scare can help them grow even further.

“Our goal is to get better every day, and we definitely got better today,” Johnson said. “I told our guys that a win can cover up mistakes, so we have to learn from those because we very well could’ve been on the wrong end of this one. It’s another win and we’ll take all of those that we can get.”

Davies added, “We can’t let up. We have to keep going strong.”