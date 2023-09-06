During Colorado Springs Christian High School’s second drive Friday, the Lions’ football team resembled a shampoo commercial.

Lather, rinse, repeat.

Jace Velasquez carried the ball for 11 yards on first and 10; eight seconds later, Velasquez threw a dot to Elijah Swasey for 20 yards. Then, 15 seconds after their second-down play, Velasquez ran the rock 7 yards for the Lions’ first touchdown of the night.

Three plays, 38 yards and just 61 ticks off the clock. Heck, the officials almost held the ball longer setting up for the ensuing play than the Lions did on the drive.

Colorado Springs Christian ran the no-huddle offense the majority of the evening and to near perfection in a 48-20 victory against Monte Vista.

The Pirates scrambled to adapt and never managed to keep pace with the Lions. Even officials and sideline workers struggled to get in position.

Coach Amos Velasquez, also father to Jace, said last season the offense “wasn’t bad, but it was a struggle to get our kids on the same page.”

Now, the Lions’ synchronicity has led to their first 2-0 start since 2020.

“My offense is very simplified, we only have a few run plays and a couple of pass plays but we constantly work with our positions to make sure they understand what we want,” Amos Velasquez said. “Our line is the key to this. I coached the line last year and there was a lot of confusion on what was going to be called. We put (the offensive line) in binds by putting our running backs in motion, which left some of those holes uncovered. This year, I changed that up to give more protection and allow our backs to help the O-line out.”

Through a pair of games, the Lions have 88 points, the most CSCS has scored in its first two matchups since before 2010 when the Lions posted 76 points in their opening pair of contests.

“This group worked so hard in the summer in the weight room and they still do — they get mad when I don’t send them to the weight room,” Amos Velasquez said. “Running an offense like this doesn’t happen overnight and I’ve had a lot of coaches who have mentored me. … Those coaches have helped me to redefine the offense and build it into what it is now.”

With the 2-0 start, the Lions have won seven of their last eight games dating back to last season when they won five of their final six matchups.

CSCS won five consecutive contests prior to the Class 1A semifinals and averaged 35.4 during the win streak.

The Lions’ run ended with a 41-0 loss to behemoth and eventual champion Limon. However, the bitter defeat didn’t discourage the Lions’ pride.

“Yes, I’d like to go deep (into the playoffs) this season,” Amos Velasquez said. “But we have to stay healthy and we have to roll strong into our league.”

As the offense shines, Amos Velasquez said, “We know defense wins championships” And the Lions have dominated on that end as well.

The Lions blanked Flatirons Academy on the road in the opener and held Monte Vista, which scored 50 the week prior, to 20 points.

Amos Velasquez said Joe Carns, Lions defensive coordinator, continues to win the chess match against the opposition.

Carns boasts 33 years of experience including several years in Oakland, Calif., and he coached against former NFL running back Marshawn Lynch. He says his encyclopedic knowledge allows him to outwit opposing squads and allows the Lions to foil their opponents on offense.

“We’ve coached these kids on positions and looking at patterns,” Carns said after Friday’s victory. “We’ll go forward and we’ll have to out maneuver them.”