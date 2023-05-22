Regardless of the outcome of Tuesday's match, the Pikes Peak Region is guaranteed a 2A girls soccer state champion.

No. 5 Fountain Valley School and No. 6 Colorado Springs Christian will duel for the title at 3 p.m. on Tuesday at Dicks Sporting Goods Park.

CSCS (13-5) has found its groove after beginning the season 2-3. That early losing record, though, is a bit deceptive.

All three of the Lions’ first losses came against opponents from higher classes. In fact, all five of CSCS’ losses this year have been against opponents with larger enrollments.

And that tough scheduling has allowed CSCS to dominate against fellow 2A squads.

The Lions didn’t allow a goal in league play, winning every game by four goals or more. They also earned a handful of impressive non-league wins over Doherty (5A) and Crested Butte (No. 7 in 2A).

“My goal for the regular season was to be battle tested and be pushed as a team to get better throughout the season,” CSCS coach Jason Rollins said. “It forced us to look at areas we needed to improve as a team and certainly has prepared us for the playoffs.”

In three playoff games, the Lions have outscored opponents 18-2. Their run began with an 8-0 win over No. 11 Ridgway before upset wins over No. 3 Flatirons Academy (6-1) and No. 2 Denver Christian (4-1).

“The combination of good control on the ball in the midfield and speed from our outside wingers and forwards makes it difficult for defenses to stop us,” Rollins said.

While CSCS has built its brand on flashy offense, it’s defense that stands out for Fountain Valley.

The Danes (14-2) have surrendered only 11 goals, and six of those came against 3A state finalist Manitou Springs. They have allowed just one goal in the past six contests.

FVS coach Kaylee Gatzke said everyone plays their role on defense between midfielders, center backs, strikers and defenders.

And when opponents rarely get past that group, they have to deal with a star in front of the net, sophomore Lily Christofferson, who has made 101 saves in 16 games.

“She has made some amazing saves for us this season,” Gatzke said.

The Danes won five games in a row to end the regular season, each by seven goals or more. But the playoffs have been more competitive for them.

They opened the postseason with a 2-1 win over Front Range Christian before a lopsided 7-0 quarterfinal win over Dawson School.

In the semifinals, FVS earned another narrow win, beating SkyView 1-0.

Gatzke believes the two neck-and-neck playoff games — the last one, in particular — are good preparation for the state title game.

“It truly was a nail biter all the way to the very end, but we were able to keep it together,” Gatzke said. “The entire team played hard, and I’m super proud of them for making it this far.”

CSCS and FVS didn’t play in the regular season, but they are familiar with each other.

Rollins applauded the Danes’ energy while adding that Christofferson is a “strong goalie.” Gatzke noted the Lions’ high number of goal scorers and said they’re well-composed in the midfield.

There are no moral victories for the players and coaches who will stand on opposite sides of the pitch in tomorrow's game. But both coaches acknowledged the pride they have in two Colorado Springs metropolitan area teams meeting in the final.

“People underestimate the talent that many schools in the Springs have to offer,” Gatzke said. No matter who wins the state title tomorrow, I’m just happy that the championship will belong down here in Colorado Springs.”

Rollins added, “It’s great that we have two Springs teams in the championship game. Along with Manitou Springs for 3A, our city is represented well!”