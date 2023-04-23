Despite being on a different continent, Michael Leibla-Gonzales and Kayla Shaw felt like celebrities in Germany.

Leibla-Gonzales, a freshman at Cheyenne Mountain, and Shaw, a senior at Vista Ridge, were selected to play for BVB International Academy’s 2023 School of Excellence soccer teams, which played in Borussia, Germany, during March.

Before and after practices, the two could be seen in the city wearing BVB gear, drawing the attention of local residents.

“Everybody wanted to know who we were,” Leibla-Gonzales said.

The Colorado Springs-based athletes couldn’t go anywhere without being noticed — and it’s something they enjoyed.

“We got a lot of looks when we wore our BVB jackets, and some guy even wanted to take a picture with me,” Shaw said.

BVB, more commonly known as Borussia Dortmund, is one of the world’s premier soccer clubs. The club’s international academy for youth players has developed elite talent throughout its history, including U.S. Men’s National Team stars Christian Pulisic and Gio Reyna.

Leibla-Gonzales and Shaw were the only Coloradans featured on the School of Excellence teams, reserved for up-and-coming talent from North America. For those two to be following the footsteps of a star like Pulisic was memorable.

“Soccer life over there is huge — everybody’s paying attention to it all the time,” Leibla-Gonzales said. “It was really awesome over there.”

Shaw added, “It was pretty surreal.”

Michael’s journey

At only 15-years-old, Leibla-Gonzales is living his father’s dreams.

His dad, Mike, played in college before playing internationally. But he never achieved one of his main dreams — playing in Europe.

Thankfully for Mike, he tagged along as his son played on an international level as only a high-school freshman.

“It was always a dream of mine to play at BVB,” Mike Gonzales said. “To be able to enjoy this through my son, have him go to Europe and play there, it was incredible.”

Leibla-Gonzales is a midfielder for Cheyenne Mountain. While the Pikes Peak region and Colorado as a whole have a strong soccer community, Borussia was the largest stage the 15-year-old had ever played on.

Thankfully for Leibla-Gonzales, he played on other big stages before his trip.

He was one of 4,000 kids who competed for the BVB national team in the United States before that number was whittled to 400 after a first round of tryouts. Those 400 young athletes competed for a much smaller number of roster spots — 18 — at the final tryouts in Dallas, and Leibla-Gonzales earned his spot there.

As Leibla-Gonzales stepped onto the pitch for the first time in Germany, he felt ready because of his past experiences.

“I was a little nervous, but I’ve learned a lot, so that helped,” he said.

Days were very busy in Borussia for Leibla-Gonzales and his teammates: The youth team practiced twice a day, sometimes three times.

“We pretty much played, ate and slept,” Leibla-Gonzales said. “It was very tiring.”

Fatigue aside, Leibla-Gonzales said he saw aspects of his game grow in the two weeks he was there. The high-school freshman said he improved in areas like playing through-ball passes and beating players off the ball, in addition to various other important soccer skills.

And in the hours Leibla-Gonzales didn’t spend on the pitch, he and his teammates were treated like professionals.

Once he arrived in Frankfurt, Leibla-Gonzales rode on the official BVB team bus to Borussia. Then, he participated in the academy’s opening ceremony before receiving a team jersey with his name on it.

Youth players also got a chance to see their idols in action, as they watched Borussia Dortmund play against FC Cologne, another top-tier German club.

Aside from some friendly teasing, it was a bonding experience for Leibla-Gonzales and his father, who was with Michael every step of the way.

“It makes me feel like I kind of completed what my dad wanted in his life, and I’ve done it at a young age,” Leibla-Gonzales said. “I kind of have bragging rights that I did it and he didn’t. Feel like it was amazing for me to go and for him to go — for me to live the experience and my dad to also live the experience.”

Kayla’s experience

Shaw earned her spot after playing for BVB International’s Colorado two seasons before the trip to Germany.

One of her coaches told her about the program, and she decided to join. She saw it as a way to improve her game with the possibility of eventually going to Germany.

Fast forward two years, and Shaw earned her spot on the North American team that went to Germany.

Similar to Leibla-Gonzales, Shaw experienced nerves when stepping onto the pitch for the first time in the foreign country. But she quickly alleviated those by remembering her journey to earning that spot.

“I overcame it by believing in myself, thinking I do have a place there,” Shaw said. “I was chosen for a reason.”

Unlike Leibla-Gonzales, Shaw didn’t travel with a parent. The Vista Ridge senior admitted that it was somewhat “weird” to travel alone, as it was unlike playing for her high school, where she knows everyone on the team.

But she also said it helped her focus on developing as a player.

“I think I learned that my foot skills are really good for a goalkeeper,” Shaw said. “I also learned that my technique could be better. I can always improve on a technical level.”

While she didn’t have any Colorado support with her in Germany, Shaw could feel it from afar.

Her parents and some of her friends watched as the School of Excellence team battled Borussia Dortmund’s professional team. The youth team actually defeated the professionals 3-0.

“The support I got from my family, friends, teammates and coaches really helped a lot,” Shaw said.

Returning to the Springs

After playing on an international stage, both Leibla-Gonzales and Shaw have lofty goals as they return home.

Leibla-Gonzales played for Cheyenne Mountain’s varsity squad as a freshman. He helped the Red-Tailed Hawks go two rounds deep in the playoffs before they lost 3-2 to Summit.

After a taste of success in his first year of high school soccer and playing abroad, Leibla-Gonzales is ready to help Cheyenne Mountain go even further.

“I feel like I can help my team win a state title or help them at least get to the semis or push them further,” Leibla-Gonzales said. “Hopefully if we win the state title, it will push them to continue their soccer careers also.”

As for Shaw, she is wrapping up her final year of high-school soccer. The Wolves are currently 4-5 overall.

Shaw said she hopes to play club soccer or walk on to an NCAA program during college.

Between helping her high-school team end the year strong and looking ahead to her future, Shaw knows she is better suited to be a leader on the pitch after going to Germany.

“I think it really helped my game out a lot, both as a player and a leader,” Shaw said.