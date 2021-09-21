Falcon High School has suspended its football program amid an investigation into “reports of serious misconduct” involving the program, according to a communication to families from principal Darryl Bonds.
The message did not specify the nature of the misconduct, but Bonds confirmed that the school and District 49 leadership are cooperating with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office concerning the investigation.
“The safety of students, families, and staff is nonnegotiable,” Bonds stated in the message. "We are working diligently to analyze multiple reports and review testimony and other evidence, which adds to the complexity of the investigation.”
The school would not disclose specific allegations or findings except on a need-to-know basis due to privacy concerns, Bonds wrote.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more details become available.