With the end of the school year nearing, high school athletes are making their college decisions. Here is a list of seniors who have recently signed their letters of intent to play at the next level:

Discovery Canyon

Anna Sukle, Soccer, Bethel

Ella Kuenzli, Soccer, Carroll College

Victoria Sanders, Diving, Oakland University

Emma Lindsey, XC/Track, Oklahoma State

Aiden Coon, Diving, Colorado Mesa

Janelle Cacal, Softball, Otero Junior College

Jayson Aubain, Football, Hastings College

Chloe Currier, Lacrosse, Coker College

Dominic Hargrove, Wrestling, George Mason University

Grace Lichtenberger, Lacrosse, Oregon

Justin Pruitt, Football

Nick Marburger, Baseball, Ottawa University Kansas

The Classical Academy

Justine Anderson, Lacrosse, Colorado Mesa

Hope Ahnfeldt, XC/Track, John Brown University

Kales Austgen, Lacrosse, Illinois Institute of Technology

Katelyn Beckmann, Soccer, Central Christian College

Brock Carpenter, Soccer, Taylor University

Gracie Dorny, Basketball, Cornell College

Josh Dunn, Baseball, Moberly Community College

Emily Ferguson, Volleyball, Judson University

Moira Franck, Soccer, Northwest Missouri State

Brooka Jones, Soccer, Johnson University

Melina McClure, Soccer, UCCS

Kennedy McDonald, XC/Track, Grand Canyon

Cade Palmer, Football, Air Force Academy

Maggie Schipfer, Lacrosse, Regis University

Matthew Segovia, Football, Fort Hays State

Raegan Strickland, Volleyball. Southern Nazarene University

Joshua Swank, Soccer, Florida Southern

Sophia Valentine, XC/Track, Creighton

Nathan Ward, Baseball, Southwestern Oregon Comm. College.

Palmer Ridge

Layton Wright-Chadron, Football, Black Hills State

Tony Perez, Football, Black Hills State

Ayden Snow, Lacrosse, Detroit Mercy

Lauren Halencamp, Field Hockey, Vermont

Makenna West, Soccer, Wingate University

Kendall Gouner, Soccer, Texas-San Antonio

Katie Wotta, Soccer, Air Force Academy

TJ Saglembeni, XC, UCCS