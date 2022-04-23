With the end of the school year nearing, high school athletes are making their college decisions. Here is a list of seniors who have recently signed their letters of intent to play at the next level:
Discovery Canyon
Anna Sukle, Soccer, Bethel
Ella Kuenzli, Soccer, Carroll College
Victoria Sanders, Diving, Oakland University
Emma Lindsey, XC/Track, Oklahoma State
Aiden Coon, Diving, Colorado Mesa
Janelle Cacal, Softball, Otero Junior College
Jayson Aubain, Football, Hastings College
Chloe Currier, Lacrosse, Coker College
Dominic Hargrove, Wrestling, George Mason University
Grace Lichtenberger, Lacrosse, Oregon
Justin Pruitt, Football
Nick Marburger, Baseball, Ottawa University Kansas
The Classical Academy
Justine Anderson, Lacrosse, Colorado Mesa
Hope Ahnfeldt, XC/Track, John Brown University
Kales Austgen, Lacrosse, Illinois Institute of Technology
Katelyn Beckmann, Soccer, Central Christian College
Brock Carpenter, Soccer, Taylor University
Gracie Dorny, Basketball, Cornell College
Josh Dunn, Baseball, Moberly Community College
Emily Ferguson, Volleyball, Judson University
Moira Franck, Soccer, Northwest Missouri State
Brooka Jones, Soccer, Johnson University
Melina McClure, Soccer, UCCS
Kennedy McDonald, XC/Track, Grand Canyon
Cade Palmer, Football, Air Force Academy
Maggie Schipfer, Lacrosse, Regis University
Matthew Segovia, Football, Fort Hays State
Raegan Strickland, Volleyball. Southern Nazarene University
Joshua Swank, Soccer, Florida Southern
Sophia Valentine, XC/Track, Creighton
Nathan Ward, Baseball, Southwestern Oregon Comm. College.
Palmer Ridge
Layton Wright-Chadron, Football, Black Hills State
Tony Perez, Football, Black Hills State
Ayden Snow, Lacrosse, Detroit Mercy
Lauren Halencamp, Field Hockey, Vermont
Makenna West, Soccer, Wingate University
Kendall Gouner, Soccer, Texas-San Antonio
Katie Wotta, Soccer, Air Force Academy
TJ Saglembeni, XC, UCCS