LAKEWOOD – Annabelle Weaver added a medal from Colorado’s state track and field meet to her collection after a couple of stops around the globe.
“I grew up in Texas, but I was born in Russia,” Weaver, a recent graduate of Colorado School for the Deaf and the Blind (CSDB), said through a sign language interpreter after placing eighth in the Class 1A 3200 meters.
“My hearing family adopted me, and we lived in Texas. That’s where I (previously) went to school and raced.”
That’s also where Patrick and Dalena Weaver, now Pagosa Springs residents, realized their new adopted daughter had a gift. While Annabelle communicates easiest with a translator, she doesn’t need any help once the starting gun goes off.
“We figured out real quick she had a gift for running because we would go out for a five-miler and she would tag along,” Dalena said. “I thought, ‘that’s not by accident.’”
The Weavers moved to Colorado a couple of years ago, limiting Annabelle to one state meet showing after last season was canceled. She won her regional race in 13 minutes, 4.6 seconds and entered Thursday’s race with the third-best seed time. Annabelle went out fast, something she’s been coached on since adjusting to Colorado’s altitude, and drifted back to eighth place with a final time of 14:08.73. Heritage Christian's Ainsley Stanton won the 1A 3,200 meters in 12:44.87.
“It was a good run, but my breathing was really kind of off the whole race,” Annabelle said.
Mom explained there’s a reason for that beyond the warm, late-June temperatures.
“She has a very restrictive ability to breathe,” Dalena said. “For her to get out there and compete with the state’s best for 1A is pretty impressive.”
CSDB track and field coach Max Wilding, a former Bulldog himself, agreed.
“Annabelle did really good,” Wilding said through assistant Janey Heard, who also serves as the team’s translator.
“It’s nice to have our school represented and the deaf community as well.”
Annabelle aspires to do more of that in the future. The family hopes she will be able to take part in CSDB’s post-graduate program, while Annabelle’s competitive itch hasn’t been sufficiently scratched despite medaling in her only state meet.
“I want to join the CSDB Bridges to Life program, but I want to also run … because I am a good runner and have been for a while. I have a lot of medals at home,” Annabelle said.
“I want to become a coach and compete with cross country.”