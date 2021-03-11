The Colorado High School Activities Association announced Thursday the decision to postpone Saturday’s basketball quarterfinal games to Monday in response to the incoming winter storm.
Quarterfinal games will be played on Monday, March 15, followed by the semifinals on the Wednesday. State championship weekend is still on as scheduled for March 19 and 20 at the Broadmoor World Arena.
“Knowing that the potential for significant snowfall is imminent, we will continue to monitor the impact of the storm in the event an additional postponement is needed. Should that be necessary, we will play Great 8 on Tuesday, March 16, but still have the semifinal games on March 17,” a CHSAA release stated.
