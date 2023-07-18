Sydney Givens hoped for more in her second U.S. Girls’ Junior but walked off the 18th green content.

The 18-year-old from Austin, Texas, missed the cut at the 74th edition of the tournament hosted at the Air Force Academy’s Eisenhower Golf Club. She shot 11-over par (155) in two rounds.

As she walked off the course to turn in her scorecard after her second round of stroke play, Givens smiled. She knew she’d soon have more chances to conquer Colorado and its golf courses.

Givens is committed to the University of Colorado. She has one year of high school in Texas remaining before she goes to Boulder in 2024.

“It’s a lot of good experience,” Givens said. “Coming out here and playing really shows what it will be like in the future.”

From the moment Givens swung a club in Boulder, she was sold. Givens joined Morgan Miller, a childhood friend from Texas who plays for CU’s women’s golf team, for a round on the Front Range when she visited in June.

Between playing that round, touring CU’s facilities, and meeting the Buffaloes’ coaching staff, Givens was blown away — she verbally committed just days after returning to Texas.

“The potential of the program is something that I really wanted to be a part of,” Givens said.

Givens has only played three rounds in Colorado ever: the one with Miller and the two stroke-play rounds at U.S. Girls’ Junior.

As a Texan, Givens is used to playing courses near sea level. Eisenhower sits at 6,788 feet, so it was hard for Givens to judge distances in her first tournament at a high altitude.

“I kind of tried to get my altitude adjustments right, but it’s still very hard, coming from Texas,” Givens said.

Givens shot 4-over par on day 1 and was tied for 62nd — the top 64 golfers after stroke play advance to match play. But she struggled on day 2, recording six bogeys, one double bogey and a birdie to fall down the leaderboard.

Givens admitted that putting at Eisenhower was her weakness, but all in all, she was pleased with her first competition in her future college state.

“Honestly, I think I played really well,” Givens said. “But these greens are so fast, and it was hard to adjust to them.”

Givens has 13 months until the Centennial State becomes her home. The incoming high-school senior said she hopes to find ways to become acclimated to Colorado’s altitude and cooler temperatures.

And once she does, Givens will be ready.

“I’m so looking forward to it,” she said.