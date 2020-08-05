The Colorado High School Activities Association announced a revised fall sports season Tuesday.
The association announced its 2020-21 calendar after a call with Gov. Jared Polis, a release said, during which CHSAA “received a final response on the plan it submitted to the state's COVID response team.”
Boys’ tennis, boys’ golf, softball and cross country have been approved to compete in a modified fall season, with competition beginning as early as Aug. 6 through Oct. 17.
The remaining fall sports, football, boys’ soccer, girls’ volleyball, field hockey, gymnastics and unified bowling, will be played in a new "Season C" beginning March 1. Football was granted special permission to begin practice Feb. 22 due to minimum practice requirements before the first contest. Read more here.
Season A
|Sport
|Start Date
|State Championship (tentative)
|Boys' Golf
|8/3
|10/5-6
|Boys' Tennis
|8/10
|9/25-26
|Softball
|8/10
|10/10
|Cross Country
|8/12
|10/17
Season B
|Sport
|Start Date
|State Championship (tentative)
|Basketball
|1/4
|3/6
|Ice Hockey
|1/4
|TBD
|Skiing
|1/4
|2/26
|Competitive Spirit
|1/4
|TBD
|Sideline Spirit
|1/4
|N/A
|Girls' Swimming
|1/4
|TBD
|Wrestling
|1/4
|3/6
Season C
|Sport
|Start Date
|State Championship (tentative)
|Field Hockey
|3/1
|TBD
|Football
|2/22
|5/8
|Gymnastics
|3/1
|TBD
|Boys' Soccer
|3/1
|TBD
|Unified Bowling
|3/1
|TBD
|Girls' Volleyball
|3/1
|5/1
Season D
|Sport
|Start Date
|State Championship (tentative)
|Baseball
|4/26
|6/26
|Girls' Golf
|4/26
|TBD
|Boys' Lacrosse
|4/26
|TBD
|Girls' Lacrosse
|4/26
|6/23
|Girls' Soccer
|4/26
|TBD
|Boys' Swimming
|4/26
|TBD
|Girls' Tennis
|4/26
|6/11-12
|Track & Field
|4/26
|TBD
Boys' Volleyball
|4/26
|6/19