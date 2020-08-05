The Colorado High School Activities Association announced a revised fall sports season Tuesday.

The association announced its 2020-21 calendar after a call with Gov. Jared Polis, a release said, during which CHSAA “received a final response on the plan it submitted to the state's COVID response team.”

Boys’ tennis, boys’ golf, softball and cross country have been approved to compete in a modified fall season, with competition beginning as early as Aug. 6 through Oct. 17.

The remaining fall sports, football, boys’ soccer, girls’ volleyball, field hockey, gymnastics and unified bowling, will be played in a new "Season C" beginning March 1. Football was granted special permission to begin practice Feb. 22 due to minimum practice requirements before the first contest. Read more here.

Season A

Sport Start Date State Championship (tentative) 
 Boys' Golf 8/3 10/5-6
 Boys' Tennis 8/10 9/25-26
 Softball 8/10 10/10 
 Cross Country 8/12 10/17

Season B

 Sport  Start Date  State Championship (tentative) 
 Basketball 1/4  3/6
 Ice Hockey 1/4  TBD
 Skiing 1/4  2/26
 Competitive Spirit 1/4  TBD
 Sideline Spirit 1/4  N/A
 Girls' Swimming 1/4  TBD
 Wrestling 1/4  3/6

Season C

 Sport Start Date  State Championship (tentative) 
 Field Hockey 3/1 TBD
 Football 2/22 5/8
 Gymnastics 3/1 TBD
 Boys' Soccer 3/1 TBD
 Unified Bowling 3/1 TBD
 Girls' Volleyball 3/1  5/1

Season D

 Sport Start Date State Championship (tentative) 
 Baseball 4/26 6/26
 Girls' Golf 4/26  TBD
 Boys' Lacrosse 4/26  TBD
 Girls' Lacrosse 4/26 6/23
 Girls' Soccer 4/26 TBD
 Boys' Swimming 4/26 TBD
 Girls' Tennis 4/26 6/11-12
 Track & Field 4/26 TBD

 Boys' Volleyball

 4/26 6/19

