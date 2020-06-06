This week the Colorado High School Activities Association’s new resocialization task force received criticism from parents after announcing most fall sports, including football, may not get the green light to resume in fall 2020.

“At this point, CHSAA is not able to move forward with sports classified as moderate and high-risk,” according to a CHSAA release Wednesday. “The hope is to be able to find an opportunity to play those sports at some point during the 2020-21 school year.”

CHSAA commissioner Rhonda Blanford-Green appears to have amended the statement Saturday morning, tweeting, “CHSAA staff will begin constructing safety and implementation guidelines to resume 'ALL' athletics and activities including football beginning this fall.”

CHSAA staff will begin constructing safety and implementation guidelines to resume “ALL” athletics and activities including football beginning this fall🙌🏾 — Rhonda BlanfordGreen (@RhondaCHSAA) June 6, 2020

A release on CHSAANow.com said, “The recent relaxation within state and health guidelines has allowed the CHSAA staff to plan more definitively for the 2020-21 school year.”

Colorado’s State Health Department released guidelines Thursday allowing for the resumption of group activities and the reopening of parks, pools and gyms.