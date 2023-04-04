_MER9317.jpg

Pine Creek's Luke Zimmerman looks for space against Cherry Creek on Nov. 26, 2022.

 Carson Field, The Gazette

The Colorado High School Activities Association is planning to move its 4A and 5A state football championship games to Fort Collins for the 2023 season, according to a source.

The announcement is expected to be made Thursday at a press conference. It is believed that Colorado State University’s Canvas Stadium will be the new venue for the season-culminating events.

Empower Field at Mile High, home of the Denver Broncos, held the championships for 17 years in a row, aside from the 2020 games, which were held in Pueblo. Cherry Creek and Broomfield were the respective 5A and 4A champions for the 2022 season.

The last time a Pikes Peak region 5A or 4A team won a state title was 2019, when Pine Creek defeated Broomfield 34-3 for the 4A championship.

To our readers:
In the past, we made the announcement that comments would be reserved for subscribers only. Due to various technology issues, that has not worked seamlessly.  As a result, we are eliminating comments on gazette.com as of April 5, 2023.  Commenting is still available and encouraged for our subscribers on our E-Edition. Not a subscriber? Click HERE to get started.