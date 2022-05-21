LAKEWOOD — CHSAA, after holding off on updates, announced Saturday that the track and field championships are set to resume at 2:10 p.m. at Jeffco Stadium.
Athletes will be allowed to enter the venue at 1:10 p.m., while spectators will enter at 2 p.m.
During warm ups, officials for the stadium will continue to clear off snow and get the facilities ready.
The track portion of the day will no longer include the 4x400 preliminaries. The finals for the event will run Sunday, with heats against time. The first event of the day, Saturday, will be the 3200-meter finals for 4A girls, followed by the same event for 4A boys.
In the field, the 2A boys' pole vault will start the action at 2:30 p.m., with the last field event scheduled at 10 p.m. — the Paralympic/Special Olympic discuss.
Events are slated to end around 9:30 p.m., barring any further delays.
CHSAA will release any further updates on its social media and on CHSAAnow.com.