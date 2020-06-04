The Colorado High School Activities Association’s “Resocialization” task force, assigned to design a plan for resuming sports and activities in 2020-21 following COVID-19 shutdowns, faces criticism from the community and parents following its first meeting Wednesday.

The task force, which is made up of medical professionals, school administrators, coaches, CHSAA staff and at least one parent, split Colorado sanctioned sports into three categories: low, moderate and higher risk based on contact.

CHSAA sport risk categories Low risk: Boys golf

Boys tennis

Skiing

Girls swimming*

Girls golf

Boys swimming*

Girls tennis

Unified Bowling

Sideline Cheer Moderate risk: Cross country

Field hockey

Gymnastics*

Boys soccer

Softball

Volleyball

Baseball

Boys lacrosse

Girls lacrosse

Girls soccer

Track* Higher risk: Football

Competitive Cheer/Dance

Basketball

Ice hockey

Wrestling

According to the release, the task force recommends CHSAA explore the possibility of beginning lower risk sports in fall 2020.

While no concrete decisions were made in the initial meeting, the release stated that at this time, CHSAA cannot move forward with sports classified as moderate or high risk.

“The hope is to be able to find an opportunity to play those sports at some point during the 2020-21 school year,” the release said.

Football, cross country, field hockey, boys’ soccer, softball and volleyball are fall sports that are considered "moderate or high risk," according to the task force. Boys’ golf, boys’ tennis and sideline cheer are the only fall sports considered "low risk."

With that in mind, CHSAA commissioner Rhonda Blanford-Green said the “traditional structure of fall, spring or winter seasons has to be reexamined,” leading to a number of comments on social media from the community.

In response, Blanford-Green released a statement Thursday morning, referencing some of the responses as "hysteria," specifically regarding parental voice on the task force. The original release did not specifically list parents as members, but Blanford-Green said in her statement there were parents included, referencing the parent of an incoming football senior and former college athlete.

She also added that CHSAA will begin to limit the sharing of information.

“It appears our transparency has opened us for attack,” Blanford-Green said. “We will hold future decisions closer to the vest to reduce your anxiety and the need to attack the very group that is advocating — no, fighting — through these unknowns and chaos for your children.”

“We are dedicated and committed to resuming athletics and activities in the 2020-2021 school year responsibly,” Blanford-Green said, “within the proposed statewide educational models, all viewpoints of health data, state and county guidelines, opinions — including parents, coaches, educators — and in communication with other state associations across the country.”

Other notables: