Colorado basketball saw significant change since the last state tournament brackets were released.

Another classification was added, putting six in place for both boys and girls. In turn, teams like Air Academy and Lewis-Palmer were reunited in 5A; Doherty and Fountain-Fort Carson led the charge into 6A for local schools and Mesa Ridge found its footing at an even higher level of competition.

The Colorado High School Activities Association released the latest round of state tournament brackets on Sunday and set the field for another Colorado version of March Madness.

Lewis-Palmer stands as the lone returning champion from last season. But this year's field is packed with top seeds from the area.

Mesa Ridge's undefeated campaign headlined the regular season and showed how much continuity can pay off — something Air Academy found to be true, as well.

For all their efforts, the Kadets and Grizzlies were awarded 5A's No. 1 and No. 2 seeds, respectively in the boys' bracket.

Air Academy faces an easier path than the Grizzlies, but has a possible quarterfinal matchup with last year's 4A runner-up, No. 8 Pueblo South.

Few teams face a tougher path than No. 26 Pine Creek in the 6A boys' bracket. No. 7 Regis Jesuit is the opener to a quadrant that could see the Eagles face No. 10 Highlands Ranch and No. 2 Rock Canyon before even reaching the semifinals.

In the girls' 6A bracket, a local-local quadrant of the bracket could help both No. 15 Pine Creek and No. 7 Doherty. The former could aid the Spartans with a win over No. 18 Broomfield and a subsequent upset of No. 2 Cherry Creek to open a lane for the latter.

No. 6 Fountain-Fort Carson was also given a clean quadrant in the 6A girls' bracket as No. 3 Highlands Ranch stands to be the toughest test in a possible quarterfinal bout. Highlands Ranch eliminated Doherty in last year's 5A quarters.

In 4A, No. 31 Sierra notched a spot in the postseason for the first time since 2020. Just last year, the Stallions went 3-20 before senior Torrai Logan led the rebound this year with 13 points per game.

Here are the rest of the area's first-round matchups this year. Scheduled times and dates for each game have yet to be announced.

BOYS

6A

No. 24 Columbine at No. 9 Vista Ridge

No. 18 Arvada West at No. 15 Fountain-Fort Carson

No. 19 Doherty at No. 14 Grandview

No. 26 Pine Creek at No. 7 Regis Jesuit

5A

No. 32 Gateway at No. 1 Air Academy

No. 31 Adams City at No. 2 Mesa Ridge

No. 27 Eagle Valley at No. 6 Lewis-Palmer

No. 19 Palmer at No. 14 Grand Junction Central

No. 21 Harrison at No. 12 Montrose

No. 23 Palmer Ridge at No. 10 Thomas Jefferson

No. 24 Discovery Canyon at No. 9 Vista PEAK Prep

No. 30 Falcon at No. 3 Windsor

4A

No. 18 Steamboat Springs at No. 15 Manitou Springs

No. 23 The Classical Academy at No. 10 Sterling

GIRLS

6A

No. 27 Rock Canyon at No. 6 Fountain-Fort Carson

No. 26 Rocky Mountain at No. 7 Doherty

No. 18 Broomfield at No. 15 Pine Creek

5A

No. 26 Thompson Valley at No. 7 Air Academy

No. 17 Skyview at No. 16 Falcon

No. 28 Cheyenne Mountain at No. 5 Mead

No. 22 Mountain View at No. 11 Cañon City

No. 27 Frederick at No. 6 Palmer Ridge

No. 18 Mesa Ridge at No. 15 Montrose

4A

No. 17 The Classical Academy at No. 16 Summit

No. 21 Manitou Springs at No. 12 Berthoud

No. 31 Sierra at No. 2 D'Evelyn