LAKEWOOD — State track's first day has given way to an event that could push into early next week.
CHSAA announced a contingency plan Friday for the final two days of state track and field meet. For now, the plan is to watch the weather and to adjust accordingly. If inclement weather continues through Saturday, all events will be pushed back to Sunday and Monday.
The heat sheets and event schedules would follow the day that was postponed — Saturday would be Friday's postponed events, Sunday would be Saturday's previously scheduled events. If Saturday is canceled, instead of delayed, the plans would be pushed back another day, but follow the same format.
As it stands, Saturday is expected to be delayed, with the organization being 'prepared to go into the evening on Saturday if necessary,' according to the official website. That is, of course, if the surfaces at Jeffco Stadium are deemed playable after the weather slows and accumulated snow is cleared.
With the expected snow totals, and the need to maintain a safe environment for athletes, events are unlikely to start before noon Saturday. Time slots have been set up for delayed starts.
The starts range, hour-by-hour, from 12:10 to 3:10 p.m. If the latest time slot is chosen, events are scheduled to end at 11:28 p.m. Events would take place every five minutes to account for the delay — following a rolling schedule.
The schedule of events, though different times, would follow the same order as previously published agendas.
An official announcement is expected Saturday morning, with all updates posting on CHSAA social media and CHSAAnow.com.
CHSAA has already been forced to move Saturday's lacrosse events to Monday, with girls' soccer state games and baseball regionals moved, as well.