The Colorado High School Activities Association said the release of recent state guidelines have provided more flexibility to resume fall sports on their regularly scheduled start dates, according to a statement posted to CHSAANow.com Friday morning.
“We are encouraged by the recent guidelines from the Governor's office that align with the Association's plans to resume all education-based athletics and activities for the 2020-21 school year,” the statement said.
All regular season, postseason and contingency plans will be sport-specific, according to the release, and will be reviewed by a sports medicine advisory committee before being released.
CHSAA also said its ‘educational leaders’ will be working on a “Return to Learn” model and will adjust programs based on the different educational platforms that may be introduced this fall.
Last week Gov. Jared Polis announced Colorado’s Protect Our Neighbors guidelines that will allow local governments to take more control of reopening plans pending the area demonstrates strong public health and low virus rates. While the new guidelines mark a step further in the state’s reopening, it also makes way for different parts of the state to operate at different phases of reopening simultaneously, which may cause difficulty for CHSAA and other state-wide organizations.
“Our task becomes more complicated when educational and health mandates vary at district levels, much less from county to county,” the statement said. “Although we are moving forward, we know that our plans must be flexible and subject to change to provide equitable participation opportunities across the state.”