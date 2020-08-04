The 2020 fall season was slashed from 11 sports to four following an announcement by the Colorado High School Activities Association after a lengthy compromise and approval from state health officials.
The association announced its 2020-21 calendar after a call with Gov. Jared Polis, a release said, during which CHSAA “received a final response on the plan it submitted to the state's COVID response team.”
Boys’ tennis, boys’ golf, softball and cross country have been approved to compete in a modified fall season, with competition beginning as early as Aug. 6 through Oct. 17.
The remaining fall sports, football, boys’ soccer, girls’ volleyball, field hockey, gymnastics and unified bowling, will be played in a new "Season C" beginning March 1. Football was granted special permission to begin practice Feb. 22 due to minimum practice requirements before the first contest.
“Everything is not ideal. Any time you go outside of the ‘norm’ it’s not ideal,” CHSAA commissioner Rhonda Blanford-Green said during a Zoom press conference Tuesday. “But at the end of the day we are in a pandemic and we are in charge of creating opportunities for our kids within the state guidelines and the educational guidelines.”
A moratorium on high school participation will be in place following the fall "Season A" from Oct. 18 through Jan. 3, 2021, as a precaution as “data from the state shows a likely resurgence of COVID-19 cases in late fall,” according to a release.
Winter sports, or "Season B" including basketball, ice hockey, spirit, girls’ swimming and wrestling (boys’ and girls’), may begin practice Jan. 4, and will compete through March 6, including playoffs and state championships. Spring sports will compete in "Season D" beginning practices April 26 and will go into late June, though state championship dates for many sports have not been set. Season D will be the largest seven-week season with nine sports competing: baseball, boys’ and girls’ lacrosse, girls’ tennis, boys’ swimming, girls’ golf, girls’ soccer, track and field, and boys’ volleyball.
Blanford-Green said CHSAA’s original plan submitted to state officials advocated to keep the sports seasons intact, and requested increased capacity at games and in roster guidelines, but when confirmed positive cases began to surge in Colorado the association went back to the drawing board to submit contingency plans.
“I’m very grateful that we were able to collaborate with different state agencies and able to advocate and get some of the things we wanted that probably weren’t going to happen,” Blanford-Green said, adding the CHSAA fought to include cross country as an approved fall sport. “Right now we are feeling very good about our ability to not have disruptions, not have cancellations and to try to give every kid in the state of Colorado the opportunity to participate in a sport and in a season."
The Gazette's Kate Shefte contributed to this report.