Football, boys’ soccer, girls’ volleyball, field hockey, gymnastics, spirit and unified bowling are “unable to be played” this fall under current health state guidelines, the Colorado High School Activities Association announced Tuesday.
The association announced its 2020-21 calendar after a call with Gov. Jared Polis, a release said, during which CHSAA “received a final response on the plan it submitted to the state's COVID response team.”
The calendar has been modified to include four sports seasons concluding in late June. Each season is approximately seven weeks. Regular seasons and postseasons will be reduced.
Football and boys’ soccer fall within Season C, which begins March 1 and concludes with championships by May 1.
Cross country, boys’ golf, softball and boys’ tennis will make up season A and compete during the fall as originally scheduled.
“In anticipation of data from the state which shows a likely resurgence of COVID-19 cases in late fall, there will be a participation moratorium from Oct. 18, 2020 to Jan. 3, 2021,” the release read.
Dates of resumption are subject to change as national, state and local guidelines change.
Check back later at gazettepreps.com for more details as the story unfolds.