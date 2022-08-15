New Colorado High School Activities Association commissioner Mike Krueger dealt with a lot of hurdles in his days as a high school student-athlete, but social media wasn't among them.
The organization held its 2022 Media Day on Monday at Empower Field at Mile High, and with it, the attendants were given a lesson in handling media interviews and social media from Broncos Strategic Communications Manager Megan Boyle.
It was another building block in CHSAA's desire to form all-around leaders in the community, not just athletic standouts.
"We want to educate the whole athlete, the whole person," Krueger said.
"A lot of our kids won't play beyond high school, and athletics and activities have maybe the largest platform to create an all-around person."
Social media has been building, and now is used as a recruiting tool, among its many other uses.
Contact information for coaches and athletes, film from athletic events and sharing of achievements in school-sponsored clubs fill the timelines of many athletes.
Putting a microphone in the face of athletes to speak for 15 minutes at the event is an even longer period than it takes to jeopardize a future through social media.
"There are consequences to choices and we really have to be conscious of what we're doing," Pine Creek football coach Todd Miller said. "We judge a lot of 15-, 16- and 17-year-olds off of something that was possibly done in haste. We need to teach these guys that you can't pull back that one second of your life.
"Discipline with weights, nutrition and on-field stuff is only part of it."
Athletes were given a course on how to be social with media, including lessons on how to handle journalists. Recruiting meetings often follow a similar template of professional speech and posture.
Boyle's main message was applicable to all young minds, not even just the athletes in attendance. Putting yourself online is something she believes can't be taken lightly, and joined with CHSAA to ensure the message was clear.
"These kids are all young and growing into themselves as a person, especially professionally," Boyle said. "I think it's important for them to learn that their social media is an online résumé of sorts, whether that be Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or whatever it may be."