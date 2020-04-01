According to a tweet released by the Fountain-Fort Carson athletic department CHSAA has extended the moratorium on spring sports an addition two weeks, until April 30. The announcement follows Gov. Jared Polis’ orders from Wednesday afternoon to keep Colorado schools closed until the end of the month.
As of 4 p.m. Wednesday CHSAA has not made an official announcement.
This is a developing story.
🚨Update: CHSAA has extended the spring sports moratorium to April 30th in response to Governor Polis’ school closure extension. Stay strong Trojans! #TrojanTown @FFC8schools @ffcstrength @FfchsB @Coach_JNovotny @RobNamnoum @gazettepreps— Trojan Athletics ⚔️ (@FFCHSAthletics) April 1, 2020