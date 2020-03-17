The Colorado High School Activities Association extended the moratorium on spring activities until April 18 because of the coronavirus.
The move by CHSAA on Tuesday is in response to Governor Jared Polis' announcement Monday asking the public to minimize public gatherings.
CHSAA also suggested schools set up stricter rules for student gatherings outside of school.
Individual participants in the state basketball tournament will be honored by CHSAA 'with a memento' in the coming weeks after the final two rounds of the state tournament were canceled Friday. The release emphasizes individual participants as the quarantine guidelines will prevent CHSAA from honoring teams together, according to assistant commissioner Bert Borgmann.
"We want to recognize that they made it since we weren't able to crown champions," Borgmann said, adding that CHSAA will honor the teams still alive in the tournament when it was canceled last week, which will include St. Mary's girls and The Classical Academy boys' teams.
All CHSAA music events and the CHSAA Hall of Fame celebrations have been canceled.
Further gatherings like the CHSAA legislative council meeting, state speech and student leadership events have been postponed and the CHSAA office will remain closed until at least March 30.