The Colorado High School Activities Association commissioner Rhonda Blanford-Green will meet with Gov. Jared Polis’ office Friday to discuss potential variances on all sports, according to a release.
Following a unanimous vote by the CHSAA board Tuesday evening to uphold its decision to move most fall sports to the spring, there was confusion regarding the apparent variances set by the governor’s office.
CHSAA board members claimed the governor would limit roster numbers to 12.5 players per team, which would prohibit 11-man football. However, Polis tweeted late Wednesday evening that he submitted a variance to allow up to 50 players on each team.
However, according to a release sent by CHSAA Friday afternoon, Blanford-Green was told otherwise prior to the board’s vote.
“On Tuesday afternoon, following multiple conversations with the Governor's office, it was made clear to Blanford-Green that the variances she has sought from the COVID-19 Response Team since June in order to play certain sports would not be given. This information was conveyed to the Board of Directors prior to their meeting, and vote, on Tuesday evening.”
Blanford-Green will travel to the governor’s office Friday afternoon to gather details ‘in writing’ about the variances. The release does not state whether the board will vote again after receiving the new variances, but will work “collaboratively to survey administrators from the entire membership to gather their input.”
“It is apparent that the COVID-19 Response Team has now changed their position. The Governor made a public statement on Thursday, and then gave the Commissioner a verbal reassurance on that same day, that the variances we have been asking for would be expedited,” the statement read.
In addition to governor’s variances the statement also makes note of possible roadblocks regarding in-person learning, physical access to academic buildings, and lack of ‘financial resources’ at certain districts to safely begin fall sports.
“The Governor's office has indicated that it may be able to provide resources to schools to help facilitate their activities programs. Blanford-Green is also seeking to further clarify this possibility,” the statement said.