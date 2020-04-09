The Tuesday before the 2020 state basketball championships, Colorado High School Activities Association commissioner Rhonda Blanford-Green was busy on the phone with no fewer than five state agencies, including the Colorado's public health and education departments and Gov. Jared Polis’ office.
Her question: “How do we conduct a statewide event in the face of a world-wide health pandemic?”
Blanford-Green and 50 other state association commissioners were at the foot of the same uphill battle in early March, as COVID-19 threatened the fate of athletics, from professional to high school. Their challenge was to make swift decisions regarding athletics and activities amid the threat of COVID-19, but also make sure those decisions were well informed and in the best interest of participants, fans, workers, parents and educators.
“It is rare that there’s collaborative decision making from all those different entities,” Blanford-Green said, referencing the state agencies that provided health and safety recommendations for CHSAA in early March. “But from what I’ve seen in the last month we are all committed to the kids of Colorado. Each person bringing their expertise to the table has heightened the ability to make the right decisions for the right reasons. Our focal point is the kids and the communities.”
What resulted was the eventual cancellation of the state basketball tournament and postponement of the spring sports season, in accordance to national and state mandates.
Despite initial criticism, shock and frustration in the community, those working closely with CHSAA — including local athletic directors — have applauded Blanford-Green and the state association’s response to an unprecedented situation.
“The reality is I haven’t agreed with everything she has done in her tenure, but she has led well in this unprecedented situation,” said Rampart athletics director Andy Parks.
Fountain-Fort Carson athletic director Jared Felice said he was on the "think tank" call with Blanford-Green on March 13 following the cancellation of the state basketball tournament where he said the commissioner shared her thought process so state leaders could gain a greater understanding of the challenge ahead.
“Everything has been very collaborative and they’re bringing people together, even if its virtual,” Felice said. “It’s remarkable. They’ve been very careful with the decisions and keeping all things in consideration.”
Blanford-Green also said she has been invited to numerous Zoom meetings with state educational and athletic leaders as they share ideas to keep students engaged through suspensions.
"People are coming together in a really powerful way because we have to," Felice said. "It’s been a pretty cool thing to be a part of."
Now, while much of the state is in a holding pattern, Blanford-Green and CHSAA are monitoring what other state associations are doing, and taking a close look at the NCAA and professional sports decisions, as they have been the most proactive in making tough, and ultimately correct, decisions from the beginning.
"There has been a pattern between athletics at a higher level with professional and collegiate agencies making early decisions, and it trickles down to us. First (the NCAA) announced they would host (March Madness) without fans, then they canceled and (CHSAA) went to no fans, then canceled. So we need to look at those agencies at the top and be aware of the conversations," Blanford-Green said.
District 11 athletic director Chris Noll said he believes CHSAA is being smart in this down time not to release any speculators information regarding the fate of spring athletics.
"We know from Rhonda and our commissioners that we are not going to go into another extension. When April 30 comes, we are playing in a condensed season of some sort, or we are done," Noll said. "I’m sure the CHSAA office is racking their brains to decide what a season would look like. And I think it’s unbelievably smart on their part to keep that all inside, because right now, the tough thing is giving people false hope. The reality is right now throwing out options is premature and irresponsible."