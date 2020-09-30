This week the Colorado High School Activities Association amended guidelines for the 2020 state softball championships, allowing more players per team and expanding its previous one-day format. These changes relax previous regulations announced in August following the state’s COVID-19 variances.
Teams will be permitted to add three additional players to their rosters, increasing the limit from 12 players to 15 thanks to new variances released by Gov. Jared Polis’ COVID response team.
The state tournament may also begin as early as Oct. 6, a change from the one-day format announced in August in which the entire tournament was scheduled to be played in Aurora on Oct. 10. Teams may begin hosting first round games Oct. 6 or 7. Quarterfinals will follow Oct. 8, also hosted by the higher seed.
State semifinals and championship games will be played at Aurora Sports Park on Oct. 10. Semifinal games will begin at 10 and 10:30 with the championship games scheduled to begin at 1:30.
According to a release on CHSAANow.com posted Tuesday, the change will help teams adhere to safety guidelines and social distancing, and will allow for more fans to be in attendance during first- and second-round games.
"With capacity restrictions still in place, playing at home sites will allow for more fans for teams,” said Bert Borgmann, CHSAA assistant commissioner.
Sixteen teams will qualify for the state tournament in each classification with league champions earning an automatic bid. Seeding will be done through the CHSAA seeding index, which includes RPI, MaxPreps rankings and CHSAA coaches poll. Brackets are expected to be released this weekend.
The release notes that if a team on the bracket is forced to quarantine due to a positive COVID-19 test result, that team’s game will be treated as a bye on the bracket. A non-qualifying team will not be subbed in.