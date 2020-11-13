The Colorado High School Activities Association has announced league alignments and team schedules for programs participating in the 2021 spring football season, set to begin in late March.
Programs opting to compete in the spring Season C may begin practice on Feb. 25, with competition beginning a month later.
Announced earlier this week, CSU-Pueblo will play host to all football championships, including the 2021 spring championships, slated to play May 7 and 8.
Fifty-four teams have opted to compete this spring, including six Pikes Peak region programs.
Each 11-man classification will feature two conferences each, while 8-Man will compete as one conference with eight teams competing across the state. Teams will compete in a 6-game regular season with the top eight teams earning a bid to the playoffs. The fall season requires teams to compete in at least four games to be postseason eligible. Games forced to be canceled due to COVID-19 related issues or quarantine will result in no contest, and will not negatively impact a team's postseason chances so long as they compete in the four-game minimum.
The 5A North division will feature Fort Collins, Westminster, Boulder, Mountain Range, Northglenn and Adams County. South includes Vista PEAK, Denver East, Denver South, Far Northeast, Rangeview and Hinkley.
Class 4A South will feature three local teams, Harrison, Falcon and Sierra. They will compete with Skyview, Gateway and Aurora Central. The North division features Thomas Jefferson, Denver North, Kennedy, George Washington, Centaurus and Abraham Lincoln.
In Class 3A the newly formed East conference will feature The Classical Academy and Sand Creek, who will face Faith, Kent and Littleton as league opponents. Rifle, Basalt, Glenwood, Aspen and Steamboat will compete in 3A West.
Ellicott will compete in 2A East with The Academy, Manual, Northfield, Denver West and Sheridan. Class 2A West is made up of Salida, Coal Ridge, Clear Creek, Grand Valley, Montezuma-Cortez and Roaring Fork.
The eight 8-man teams competing this fall are Front Range Christian, Justice, Plateau Valley, John Mall, Custer County, Hoehne, Las Animas and Primero.
Schedules for Season C teams can be found here.