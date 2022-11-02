Cheyenne Mountain sat and watched Summit celebrate, screaming and jumping, the team's white jerseys rising each time and falling right back into place.
The Red-Tailed Hawks fell prey to their own errors Wednesday, riding a 'Jekyll and Hyde' game to a 3-2 loss to Summit in the CHSAA 4A state playoffs second round.
A memory has been implanted in the junior-laden roster's head, and the hope is it will be a lesson come their senior season.
"A lot of these guys contributed last season, but only played limited minutes," coach Brian Jewell said. "It's a year of growth and a year of what playoff soccer is like. You just hope it pays off next year."
Hyde appeared in the first half.
Summit didn't bring a unique attack into the matchup, it brought the same plan Jewell had seen on film all week. The Tigers were going to run senior Owen Gallo up one side, and fellow senior Jonah Mocatta up the other.
Gallo notched the first goal in the fifth minute before junior Alexander Elsig netted the second in the 19th minute.
On each, Hawks' junior goalkeeper Jackson Bufkin was largely left on an island and forced to guess where each shot would end up before making his move.
"We didn't execute as well as we should've," Jewell said. "You can't really put the goals on Jackson. We need to do a better job in front of him. We made poor clearances and were diving in — two cardinal sins in defending."
Bufkin bounced back, creating the team's glimpse of Jekyll.
He launched two free kick passes, one with 25:19 left and another with 16:55 left in the loss.
Junior Luke Depeppe headed in the first, and fellow junior Nikk Steinbrink found paydirt on the second to give the Hawks a chance in a 2-2 tie.
Just minutes later, the Summit goalkeeper, junior Abdoul Kane was forced out with an injury after a collision in front of the net.
Cheyenne Mountain continued to pressure but fell prey to Gallo once more on a turnover and breakaway for the striker who sunk his second goal into the lower-left corner of the net with 7:15 left.
Bufkin slammed the turf and did once more when the final buzzer sounded on the Hawks' standout season.
The entire roster, outside of senior Rainer Farmiga, will return next year. And Jewell sees better results, as long as the same mistakes don't strike twice.
"(A loss like this) can be extremely beneficial," Jewell said. "They're going to be motivated and they've felt the disappointment of a loss. They'll go right into club seasons after this and put the work in.
"In the long run, this will make us better."
Other 4A results
Air Academy 1, Regis Groff 0
A first-half goal was all Air Academy needed to advance to a quarterfinal showdown against Battle Mountain.
The lone score came in the game's first five minutes before the Kadets shut out Regis Groff. It was their second consecutive shutout to start the postseason — a 2-0 win over Pueblo West in the first round being the other.
Air Academy will host Battle Mountain Saturday with a shot at the semifinals on the line, which would take place at the University of Northern Colorado in Greeley.
Battle Mountain 3, Coronado 2 (OT)
Coronado's Cinderella bid came to a close in the 4A second round Wednesday.
After an upset over No. 1 seed Durango, the Cougars fell prey to a golden goal in overtime against Battle Mountain.
Each team notched a goal in each period before the hosts netted the final strike in the 11th minute of overtime. Coronado finished the year with a 7-9-1 record.