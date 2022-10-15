Dave Adams couldn't help but think of the differences.
Gone are the days of a full, 4A state tournament with coaches counting points and tallying situations in their heads. The split of the tournament created a different feeling, with the energy from previous tournaments missing.
His team, despite the differences, qualified three doubles pairs for the state finals. The one that conquered the change most was No. 3 doubles — a tandem of juniors Cameron Ford and Patrick Gibbs that found a way to avenge a team tournament loss to George Washington and claim the individual crown at Pueblo's City Park on Saturday (6-1, 6-3).
The two were given an opportunity Tuesday to preview their opponent, and adjusted accordingly.
"They beat us in team state, so we knew how tough they were going to beat — they beat Kent Denver this year, too," Gibbs said. "We wanted to play smart and put away our volleys, that's where we were weak last time. We understood how they played, even more, this time."
The two didn't change any preparation for the first iteration of the new CHSAA format. For the players themselves, the in-game strategy and intensity remained the same.
But the entire team was subject to creating energy in a calm environment. The Red-Tailed Hawks and Kent Denver remained vocal through the final matches, even shouting from court to court in support of teammates.
Adams remembers years when it felt like 1,000 people crowded the final courts — point standings so close that it truly came down to a winner-take-all match.
Even last year, Adams' team found wins as the day waned to tie Kent Denver for the team title.
"It doesn't change how the tournament is coached, but the energy is just different," Adams said. "Part of today, I was even able to roam around and scout Kent Denver for our matchup.
"It was really different."
Denver's City Park will host Cheyenne Mountain and Kent Denver for the team title Tuesday, which will take the same format as the two team's regular-season meeting where the latter won 6-1.
No. 4 doubles combo, juniors Jake Schultz and Patrick Barker, got a look at their opponents in the individual final. So too did senior Zach Sartain in No. 3 singles.
Both fell, but it was another chance to get a look at a Kent Denver team that, if points were still in place, would've run away with the title this year.
Points are out. The energy is different And yet the Hawks still have a chance to claim a team title. They'll have plenty of preparation to draw from.
Other 4A Results
No. 1 singles
Discovery Canyon junior Sean Bratkowsky fell to D'Evelyn junior Aswaanth Karuppasamy in two sets (6-4, 7-6) to finish fourth.
No. 2 doubles
Cheyenne Mountain seniors Tyler Blixt and Johnson Peng defeated George Washington's Carlisle Wright and Bryce Dilworth (6-2, 6-4) to claim third place.