Tuesday’s No. 1 singles match between Andrew Ballenger and Miles Hoover was years in the making.

Ballenger, a sophomore, and Hoover, a senior, both used to attend Cheyenne Mountain before Hoover transferred to Coronado prior to the 2021-22 school year. And before that, the two played with and against each other at other places.

For likely the last time of Hoover’s high school career, he faced Ballenger on Tuesday. Ballenger beat him 6-3, 6-3.

“It’s really fun playing someone like that,” Ballenger said. “Knowing him for that long, I was kind of comfortable with it.”

The high schoolers, then in middle school, met six years ago at Garden of the Gods Resort & Club’s tennis center.

Ballenger and Hoover instantly became friendly rivals. They often played against each other at the tennis center and trained with the same pros together.

At first, Ballenger had the upper hand. Despite being two years younger, Ballenger had played for longer, and his game was better as a result.

But when Hoover hit a growth spurt, his game improved, and he started beating Ballenger more often.

Last year, Hoover beat Ballenger in three sets in a Coronado vs. Cheyenne Mountain duel. This time, Ballenger needed only two to get his first win over Hoover in over three years.

Because Hoover left Cheyenne Mountain after his sophomore year, he and Ballenger never crossed paths in high school. But they’ve both played under the same coach: Dave Adams.

In a match where Ballenger and Hoover were familiar with each other’s games, Cheyenne Mountain had another level of familiarity with Adams coaching Hoover — something both players admitted was an advantage for Ballenger.

“I knew the strategy going into it,” Ballenger said. “It helped a lot, and I felt pretty confident.”

Hoover added, “I think they knew how to play me; that always helps.”

Ballenger said he doesn’t see Hoover as often as he used to when they were both in the Cheyenne Mountain school system. But the two still keep in touch.

Early in the summer, they trained together once a week. Hoover left to participate in a tennis academy later in the summer, and the two went their separate ways.

Tuesday was their first time seeing each other since their early-summer training, and the match was as competitive as one would expect.

“It’s always gone back and forth here,” Hoover said. “He’s a great competitor.”

Unless Ballenger and Hoover meet in the Class 4A playoffs, Tuesday was their last formal match against each other. The two went 1-1 against each other during high school, with each player winning and losing several matches outside of the formal setting.

With Hoover’s high-school career ending soon, he is thankful for the friendly rivalry with Ballenger.

“It’s pretty cool,” Hoover said. “We always have fun matches with each other, which is the best part about it. We’re always buddies at the end of it, so that’s kind of where we’re at.”