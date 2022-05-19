LAKEWOOD – Antoni Smith’s training kicked in when he needed it most and helped him become a state champion.
The Cheyenne Mountain junior, favored to win the 4A boys’ high jump, was facing elimination at 6-foot-5 on Thursday morning at the state track and field championships. Two others had already cleared the bar, but Smith missed on his first two attempts and needed to clear it to advance.
“At practice the other day I was getting over 6-5 pretty consistently,” Smith said. “So when I kept hitting it, it kind of got to me.”
So, he took some deep breaths, relaxed and found his confidence. This is something he works on frequently thanks to his relationship with Red-Tailed Hawks assistant Alex Olson.
Smith had first tried high jump in eighth grade and, by his own admission, wasn’t very good at it. His freshman year was then wiped out by COVID-19. But in working with Olson, Smith discovered his talent and placed third as a junior.
“He was a jumper at the D1 level, so he understands what I’m going through because I’m at the exact same level he was at this point,” Smith said. “He knows what’s going through my head. When I’m having off days in practice, we won’t even jump. We’ll just talk.
“He’s who I call when I don’t know what’s going on. When I have questions, I always ask him because I know he’ll give the right answer --- not what I want to hear but what I need to hear.”
Smith leaned on that guidance to control his emotions before the jump that could have left him settling for third place. As he explained it, he was nervous but not scared.
He cleared the bar with ease.
He then cleared 6-foot-6 on his first attempt and the others couldn’t, making him the champion. He converted at 6-8 before finally bowing out while trying to set a personal record at 6-10.
Cañon City’s Wyatt Turner and Denver North’s KJ McInnis each went out at 6-5. Lewis-Palmer’s Osita Agbo was fifth, having cleared 6-4.
The day, from start to finish, was a test of Smith’s mental strength. The result? He entered as the 4A favorite by 3 inches and he won by 3 inches.
“You can feel all the eyes on you (when you’re favored),” he said. “You have a target on your back. Everyone’s looking at you. Every time you miss a jump, you can hear everyone say, ‘ahh.’
“Mentality is everything for me.”