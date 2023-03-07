Hank Walsh couldn’t have asked for a more cinematic ending to his high-school hockey career.

After Cheyenne Mountain and Glenwood Springs went scoreless for three regulation periods and two overtime periods, the Red-Tailed Hawks’ senior saw an opportunity to be a hero — and he capitalized.

On a rush, Walsh received a pass in the middle of the attacking zone. With Cheyenne Mountain’s absence of scoring, Walsh decided to hurl a puck without looking.

The puck flew past Glenwood Springs goalie Rush Hale to seal the Red-Tailed Hawks’ 1-0 win and their second state title in a row.

Walsh fell to the ice, not knowing the shot went in.

Shortly after, his teammates joined him on the surface, dogpiling on top of him, one by one as the credits rolled on Walsh’s career.

“This is probably the best way you can think of to end it,” Walsh said. “I can’t think of a better way for it to end,

The game was a stark contrast from Cheyenne Mountain’s first two playoff games.

The Red-Tailed Hawks beat Durango 5-0 in the quarterfinals. Then, they defeated Steamboat Springs 7-1 in the semifinals.

Offense came with ease in those wins, but offense was never easy for either team on Tuesday. By the time the regulation buzzer sounded, Glenwood Springs had 21 shots and Cheyenne Mountain had 11.

At every intermission — there were five of them — Cheyenne Mountain coach Erik Austin preached focus and energy.

“(I asked), ‘Are you hydrated? Are you OK?” Austin said. “I was worried about how we were playing, our energy, guys were tired. It was a struggle all night long.”

Thankfully for the Red-Tailed Hawks, Walsh’s heroic shot put an end to the slugfest.

“It’s just crazy,” Walsh said.

Walsh’s game-winner wouldn’t have been possible without an excellent performance in goal from junior Jeremy Renholm.

Renholm made 26 saves and held the Demons scoreless for more than 70 minutes.

With Cheyenne Mountain’s offense lagging, the game wouldn’t have gone into overtime if Renholm allowed even one goal.

“Jeremy Renholm, Jeremy Renholm, Jeremy Renholm,” Austin said. “One more time I’m going to say Jeremy Renholm.

Like every other Cheyenne Mountain player, Renholm was exhausted by the overtime periods. The goalie made several key saves late in regulation to keep his team alive.

Thankfully for Renholm, he’s used to long games. The junior has played goalie since he was 5 years old, which has prepared him for moments like Tuesday’s.

“I’ve played period after period,” Renholm said. “You just have to stay focused.”

Waiting for an end to his long night, Renholm finally got that. He saw the opposing net ripple, his teammates crowd around Walsh, and knew the Red-Tailed Hawks had won.

Renholm was as deserving of a celebration as anyone.

“My hands went up,” Renholm said. “I just wanted to go down there and hug him.”

Walsh added, “Every period we’re just coming in and thanking Jeremy for everything he’s done. I think Jeremy played at his full potential the entire game. I don’t think he can get enough recognition.”

The state championship is Cheyenne Mountain’s second in a row. Before last year’s title, the Red-Tailed Hawks hadn’t won state in 18 years.

Heading into the playoffs, Cheyenne Mountain players stressed the difference of last year’s team from this one. The Red-Tailed Hawks didn’t want the success from last year to make them believe the title would come easily.

The teams might be different, but the result is ultimately the same.

“I’m still shocked,” Austin said. “I don’t have many words right now.”

Austin is a coach that likes to prepare early. He said his team started its title defense in June with conditioning and other drills.

It’s likely the coach will do that again before going for the three-peat.

But make no mistake: Tuesday’s win is one the Red-Tailed Hawks will celebrate for a long time.

“It’s going to be a fun bus ride home,” Austin said. “This is a special group of guys.”