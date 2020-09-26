PUEBLO — In 33 years at the helm of one of the state’s top high school tennis programs, Dave Adams has seen it all — or so he thought.
Saturday as state championship matches were winding down, Adams watched one of the most tightly contested team title races he has seen.
Cheyenne Mountain and Mullen tied for second place at the 4A state championships with 36 points. Niwot, which was in third throughout the finals, jumped to first after Neil Wilcox defended his state title at No. 1 singles, earning seven additional points for the Cougars to win the boys' team title with 38 points.
“I was hoping we would finish in the top four, but to have (so few) points separate three teams is pretty amazing,” Adams said. "I don’t think it has ever been closer than that in history that I know of, and I have been doing this a long time."
Prior to Niwot's win at No. 1 singles, Mullen appeared to have the title in its grasp, but following a Cheyenne Mountain win over Mullen at No. 1 doubles, the teams were separated by one point late in the day.
Miles Wagner and Bennett Ziegler won a three-set battle at No. 1 doubles over Mullen’s Greg McMullan and Dante Dino, rebounding after a 6-4 first-set loss to win 6-3, 6-2.
Across the courts at Pueblo City Park, Miles Hoover and Carver Ward won their No. 2 doubles match over Niwot’s Xavier Moy and Alan Wilcox 6-1, 6-3.
Cheyenne Mountain’s No. 4 doubles team also battled for a state title, but Conner Kofford and Johnson Peng ultimately fell to Kent Denver’s Mareks Zeile and William Writer in three sets.
Saturday morning, Air Academy’s No. 3 doubles team of Kameron Hooker and Lane Horsfall fell to the eventual state champions Michael Ford and Hudson Parks of Colorado Academy in the state semifinals.
Palmer Ridge junior Ben Carlander competed in No. 3 singles semifinals, also falling to an eventual state champion, George Henry Hanzel of Mullen.