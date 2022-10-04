WINDSOR — The Country Club of Colorado prepared Cheyenne Mountain each day for a state title run.
The final four holes of the Red-Tailed Hawks' home course modeled how hard stretches of Pelican Lakes would be Monday and Tuesday. When senior Thomas Herholtz started to hit a road block, his teammates overcame the tough pin placements to keep the team ahead.
Cheyenne Mountain used top-15 finishes from all four of its golfers, led by Herholtz and sophomore Charlie Doyle who each tied for ninth at 5-over-149. Just behind were seniors Kale Parthen and Carter Surofchek who placed in ties for 11th and 13th, respectively.
Top Games roundup: Air Academy edges out Cheyenne Mountain, Banning Lewis avenges last year's loss to Peyton
Even fellow senior Kaden Ochsendorf, who didn't make the four-man state team, was a part of what pushed the Hawks to a championship for the second time in three years.
"Thomas was our leader all year, so this tournament was no surprise," coach John Carricato said. "His teammates responded and knew it was there time to step up when he hit the wall.
"Throughout the year, they were so consistent and we actually had five guys who made this team what it was — if one slipped, we always had four to put in good scores."
The Hawks overcame Riverdale Ridge's day-one lead behind eventual, individual champion, junior Bradley Weinmaster. In the end, Cheyenne Mountain topped the Ravens by four strokes, thanks in part to a six-stroke lead on the final day.
The team's depth may have been the leading factor, even if a fifth golfer couldn't be counted.
"Coming in, a lot of teams knew what our depth was," Herholtz said. "It's helpful to have a fourth player who's right behind and brings up the score to bring home a win."
On the back nine, Herholtz saw his toughest stretch with six bogeys — a streak he was still shaking his head about after.
Parthen nailed home two birdies in the same stretch. Surofchek added another to weather the storm and put the Hawks ahead.
Experience from the state tournament two years ago played a role for each of the golfers, sans Doyle. His performance came with little-to-no experience in a team-leading state tournament.
The sophomore showed what he had, anyway, and what the culture of Cheyenne Mountain golf may have waiting for another run in the near future.
"His talent is out of this world," Carricato said. "His game complements the other four guys, and it made it easy to get all the guys closer and on the same page — that's what we feel is important."
Coach Carricato will be back next year. His assistant coaches, who he gives immense credit to for the win, Ann Finke and Colin Prater will once again tag along in respective carts to help the team in future state tournaments.
Herholtz and his fellow seniors leave behind a sterling legacy, but also a continuance in Doyle — one team win already in his back pocket.
Falcon continues to fly higher than ever
Falcon senior Reese Knox was all alone at the state tournament when he was a freshman.
Just three years later, he was joined by three other Falcons — finally allowing the team to push for a team title alongside his pursuit of an individual win.
The Falcons finished seventh after 4A's two days, led by Knox's tie for sixth place with a 2-over-146 — also the top individual finish from the area.
Last year's second place finish hardly overshadows how far the team came in his four years as a Falcon.
Peak Performer of the Week: Corrie Anderson's success for Palmer Ridge a product of family, hard work and attitude
"It was so awesome to go from having no coach my first year to now," Knox said. "We had amazing coaches get this started, and even the guys who have moved on still reach out routinely."
While others hit a wall on the final nine holes of the tournament, Knox may have had his best stretch, hitting for par on all but one of the final challenges. His first nine holes of the tournament, where he hit birdies in four of them, largely set his final day up with a margin for error.
Fellow seniors Trevor Wolken and Brayden La Rose finished tied for 19th and 51st, respectively. Sophomore Patrick Glaser rounded out the foursome with a 83rd-place finish.
Final 4A Local Standings
T-6. Reese Knox, senior, Falcon
T-9. Charlie Doyle, sophomore, Cheyenne Mountain
T-9. Thomas Herholtz, senior, Cheyenne Mountain
T-11. Kale Parthen, senior, Cheyenne Mountain
T-13. Carter Surofchek, senior, Cheyenne Mountain
T-19. Trevor Wolken, senior, Falcon
T-35. Bryce Raduziner, senior, Vista Ridge
T-46. Caleb Peterson, senior, Palmer Ridge
51. Brayden La Rose, senior, Falcon
T-52. Nathan Valentine, junior, The Classical Academy
T-57. Sam Brennan, sophomore, Air Academy
T-57. Parker Shirola, junior, Coronado
Final 3A Local Standings
T-42. Tanner McAfee, senior, Woodland Park
T-52. Eshan Jain, sophomore, Vanguard
T-77. Owen Albrecht, sophomore, Colorado Springs Christian