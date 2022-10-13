Cheyenne Mountain penned the latest chapter in a story the Red-Tailed Hawks have been waiting to tell for over a decade.
The boys soccer team defeated Lewis-Palmer 3-1 at home Thursday night in the squad's penultimate game of the regular season. The Hawks improved to 12-1-1 on the year and earned their 12th victory in 13 games, the 13th being a draw.
Up next is a Tuesday night home game against Air Academy before the group of players, that head coach Brian Jewell said has been playing together since they were kids, gears up for the postseason. The Hawks fell just short of the semifinals in Class 4A last year.
"We've got just our roster loaded with juniors. They've been playing together since they were four, since they were five," Jewell said. "Ton of continuity in that group. They just know each other, there's a lot of love there."
Cheyenne Mountain wasted little time Thursday evening, scoring in the second minute of play, courtesy of junior Colin Campbell. Leading scorer Luke Depeppe, also a junior, notched goals in the 20th and 31st minutes. Lewis-Palmer scored its lone goal in the 35th minute.
The Rangers tested the Hawks' defense in the second half but Cheyenne Mountain held firm. Jewell and other Hawks coaches implored the team to keep working even in the waning moments of a match that was already decided.
"We just need to see the game out a little bit better," Jewell said. "Wasn't real happy with how we saw that out in the last minute with (Lewis-Palmer) getting an opportunity there at the very end."
Jewell and his staff are being thorough with a team that the coach believes can be special.
"We've been waiting for this group a long time," he said. "We knew this group was coming on the horizon. We look at this as we've got every opportunity this year to make a really deep run. And we plan on making another really deep run the following year."