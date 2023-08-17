It's high temperatures in mid-August, but the Cheyenne Mountain Red-Tailed Hawks' volleyball team is in midseason form from last October.

The Hawks began the first 10 games of the 2022 season with a 2-8 record, beginning with a 0-3 loss to Falcon. Cheyenne Mountain turned a corner in October winning 13 of the last 15 games and vaulting into the postseason.

Thursday, the Hawks got back to business, winning their season opener three sets to none — 25-13, 25-17, 25-18 — at home against none other than the Falcons.

"We played a lot of really tough teams early but we competed well with them. We just couldn't quite click. We just weren't quite there," second-year head coach Ellen Cross said of her team's start a year ago. "In October, my goal was to lose no matches, we only lost two so we flipped flopped that season completely. We almost went undefeated all of October and then they started to believe that they could win and we just carried that into the postseason and then into this year."

The confidence Cheyenne Mountain plays with is palpable, and it's matched only by the intensity of their play, particularly the spikes delivered by Junior Anna Blamires and sophomore Brynn Ressler who led the team in kills Thursday.

The team celebrated their hard-won points by jumping, dancing, pointing, throwing their hands in the air and with a jovial shrug at times. The Hawks controlled the majority of the match offensively and defensively, and topped it off with fantastic ball placement that left visiting Falcon confused on several occasions.

"My mindset is just to put balls down. ... just not get in my head," Blamires said. "(My mindset is) to lead my team in energy and when they see me succeeding I think it makes them want to do good too ... I think me and a couple of the players being on varsity for a pretty long time, for three years now. I think I'm comfortable with what it's like, the culture, and I'm comfortable to bring my true personality out and show them what it's like to have fun in the sport."

Though Cross said she graduated a lot of leadership on the team a year ago, the Hawks have a lot of young talent, and players like Blamires are filling the void left by last year's seniors.

"My juniors, even in the offseason, play at a very, very high level so when we come up against competition it's nothing they haven't seen before," Cross said. "This season felt a little bit like we can kind of hit the ground running, rather than having to kind of start with the building blocks. And being my second year, these guys know what to expect from me; they know what to expect from the program and the culture. From day one, we're just hitting it hard."