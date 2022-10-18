DENVER • It didn’t end the way they hoped, but Cheyenne Mountain’s seniors are leaving behind a hard-to-match legacy at their school.
The Red-Tailed Hawks fell 7-0 to Kent Denver in the Class 4A State Team Tennis Championships Tuesday. Of Cheyenne Mountain’s 11 players, six were seniors: Johnson Peng, Tyler Blixt, Steven Zhou, Zach Sartain, Hank Walsh and Matt Peterson.
Those six seniors hoped for a better result Tuesday, but they all shared the same sentiment: Their careers at Cheyenne Mountain aren’t defined by one disappointing outcome.
“Even though we got second today, it was just for the ride,” Zhou said. “It was my last match, and we all wanted to go out with a swing. I’m proud to say I went out with a swing.”
Zhou was the lone Cheyenne Mountain singles player to take his match to three sets. He won the first set before dropping the next two. The team of Patrick Gibbs and Cameron Ford also won its first set but lost the next two.
The remaining two singles matches and three doubles points were decided in straight sets.
This was the first year of the state team tennis duals.
In previous years, winners from the individual matches were awarded points that contributed to an overall team score. This year, 16 teams from Class 4A competed in a single-elimination spread across several weeks.
After Cheyenne Mountain and Kent Denver tied for the state title last year in points, the Sun Devils got the better of the Red-Tailed Hawks this year in the head-to-head format’s debut.
More important than the result, though, Red-Tailed Hawk seniors were grateful for one last chance to play alongside their friends at Colorado high school tennis’ culminating event.
“Regardless of what happened, it’s always fun with the guys out here and just playing tennis; we’re like a family,” Sartain said. “To be a part of the first team state in Colorado is special.”
Not only did Cheyenne Mountain’s seniors achieve great success in 2022, they were key pieces to three other strong teams.
All six seniors were instrumental for last year’s team, which tied for the state title. Before that, Blixt and Zhou were varsity freshmen for Cheyenne Mountain’s state-winning team in 2019, and four of the current seniors helped Cheyenne Mountain tie for second in 2020.
“The outcome wasn’t what I wanted, but it’s hard to be down on this loss when we’ve had just a fantastic four years of tennis,” Zhou said.
Replacing six seniors as valuable as Cheyenne Mountain’s will be a difficult task. The senior group helped Cheyenne Mountain once again become a juggernaut in Colorado high school tennis, reaching the podium as a team all four years.
Even though the six are leaving, the Red-Tailed Hawks’ seniors believe the team will stay near the top of 4A tennis through their success and leadership.
“We’ve definitely set the tone to keep the tradition of excellence going,” Blixt said. “We just tried to keep it going for younger generations.”
Sartain added, “I hope we’ve set a good leadership example for the remaining kids on the team. Just the sportsmanship aspect of it. I hope they saw how we treated others and how we played the game respectfully, and I hope they follow in our footsteps.
In addition to the culture of winning and sportsmanship Cheyenne Mountain’s seniors set, those six believe the right man is steering the ship as they leave.
Coach Dave Adams has been the Red-Tailed Hawks’ coach since 1987, and Cheyenne Mountain has been one of the state’s most successful programs since his arrival.
His players don’t expect that to change anytime soon.
“I think Adams has a way of making really athletic players really good at tennis,” Zhou said. “I think that’s what he’s going to do. He’s going to turn them into good tennis players.”
Adams himself knows replacing that group won’t be easy. But the coach saw promise from his five younger players during the 2022 season.
“When you lose six seniors that have been contributing for a while, there are big shoes to fill,” Adams said. “They’re learning some things at certain spots.”