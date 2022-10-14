Cheyenne Mountain is no stranger to excellence in boys tennis. The school has racked up 19 team state championships dating back to 1992 under the watch of head coach David Adams. The school has had dozens of state champion winners in singles and doubles in the individual bracket.

Friday at the Class 4A State Championships at City Park in Pueblo, five more athletes advanced to the finals in their respective categories seeking to add their names to the school's list of state winners and Cheyenne Mountain's incredible legacy. There were cheers and hollers of excitement from the Cheyenne Mountain tent following the day's matches.

"There's that kind of legacy and it's a lot to live up to," Adams said. "They want to do what other teams have done when they come here. ... They want to be a part of that group and say they've accomplished things that have been accomplished in the past."

Senior Zach Sartain and juniors Cameron Ford, Patrick Gibbs, Jake Schultz and Patrick Barker will have the opportunity on Saturday to become state champions for the Red-Tailed Hawks.

In fourth doubles, Barker and Schultz dispatched Colorado Academy brothers J.C. and Jackson Turner 7-5, 6-2. The duo will face Kent Denver's Marco Fenton and Liam O'Drobinak in the final.

The other matches included a pair of come from behind victories for the Hawks. In third doubles, Gibbs and Ford went up 4-0 in the first set only to lose it 7-6 to Colorado Academy's Hudson Parks and Charlie Rakowski.

"In doubles, I feel like there's huge momentum shifts especially when you're up and you're down and then they're up. ... There's nothing you can do about it," Gibbs said. "They hit a couple of good shots in a row and then there's nothing you can do except stay positive and keep playing your game."

Gibbs and Ford stayed the course and won the final two sets 6-3, 6-4. A pair of junior varsity players a season ago, now on the cusp of winning a state championship together, the pair could not stop smiling after the match.

"I'm so happy, I've been on JV my whole high school career. This is my first time playing varsity," Gibbs said. "I'm so pumped to be in the finals, (it's a) dream come true."

Ford and Gibbs play Gavin Foonberg and Eddie Strand from George Washington in the final.

In third singles action, Sartain went down a set to George Washington's Ryan Hajek 4-6, but pulled off the comeback going 6-4, 6-4 in the last two sets to advance to the final where he will face Kent Denver's Reed Haymons.

After the match, Sartain said he had faced Hajek once before and that it is always a battle when facing a quality opponent.

"Ryan's (Hajek) just a great player and it's just always a brutal match against somebody who plays like that," he said. "My mentality first set was pretty down to be honest. But after getting a couple breaks in the second set, it just helps me get my mind in the right place. Some breathing techniques, just calm yourself down really and just realize the match isn't over until it's over."

Cheyenne Mountain did have one team fail to advance Friday. In second doubles, the pair of state champion seniors Johnson Peng and Tyler Blixt fell to Colorado Academy's Rowan Brown and Luca Siringo 6-4, 7-6.

Blixt, who had knee surgery in February to repair a kneecap, which he repeatedly dislocated, noted the tradition of excellence at Cheyenne Mountain.

"We have the most state championships for tennis in 4A. It's just really fun playing for a school that's always done so well," he said.

Blixt and Peng went on to defeat Mullen's John Lenich and Aiden Guthrie 6-2, 7-6 in playbacks. They will play for third place Saturday.

State roundup

Class 4A

1 Singles

Nathan Gold of Kent Denver defeated Discovery Canyon junior Sean Bratkowsky 6-3, 6-0. Bratkowsky defeated Sand Creek senior Gavin Hutter 6-4, 2-6, 7-5 in playbacks. Hutter had previously beaten Evan Gear out of Grand Junction 6-3, 6-0 to play Bratkowsky.

Cheyenne Mountain sophomore Andrew Ballenger defeated Evergreen's Sam Billups 6-1, 4-6, 6-0 in playbacks. Ballenger lost to D'Evelyn's Aswaanth Karuppasamy 6-3, 6-1.

Bratkowsky and Karuppasamy will play for third place Saturday.

2 Singles

Coronado junior Thomas Steward defeated Longmont's Wyatt Saunders 6-2, 6-1 in playbacks. Stewart lost to Chen Liao of Niwot 6-0, 6-1.

1 Doubles

Juniors Owen Brown and Cody Ross of Coronado defeated George Washington's Carter Holloman and Travis Nguyen 7-5, 3-6, 6-4 in playbacks. The duo subsequently fell to J.P. Carter and Wiley Cotter of Steamboat Springs 6-0, 6-4.

4 Doubles

Lauritz Stranzenbach and Rex Wallington of Niwot defeated Discovery Canyon senior Jared Schaub and junior Evan Holck 6-1, 6-2 in playbacks.

Class 5A

2 Doubles

John Abbott and William Gollinvaux from Denver East defeated Air Academy senior Jonah Illsley and sophomore Keegan Cornelius 6-2, 6-1 in playbacks.

4 Doubles

Spencer Simmons and Jacob Clifford from Mountain Vista defeated juniors Kyle Wilson and James Streeter of Air Academy 6-0, 7-5 in playbacks.