Cheyenne Mountain’s lacrosse team was in an unfamiliar position in the second half of Tuesday’s state quarterfinal game against Air Academy.

The defending 4A state champions trailed by a goal in a rivalry they had dominated recently. The No. 1 Red-Tailed Hawks and No. 8 Kadets went back and forth, and Air Academy had an answer for every Cheyenne Mountain goal.

The Red-Tailed Hawks finally clicked in the third quarter.

Cheyenne Mountain (14-3) scored five unanswered goals to end the game to win 10-6 and advance to the semifinals.

“It worked out,” Cheyenne Mountain coach Mike Paige said. “Our guys really stepped up in that moment when they could’ve folded, but they didn’t.”

Initially, it was Air Academy’s defense that caused problems for Cheyenne Mountain. The Kadets came in playing a zone, a style the Red-Tailed Hawks hadn’t seen all year.

Instead of a spaced-out man defense, Cheyenne Mountain saw a more compact formation.

“They played it well enough, I think we got a little tentative,” Paige said. “We were on our heels a little bit, and we haven’t been on our heels much this season.”

Air Academy (9-7) saw plenty of offensive rushes early, thanks to its stingy zone defense. The Kadets scored several times in the first half on fairly open shots.

“I was struggling early,” Cheyenne Mountain goalie Matty Kelleher said. “We weren’t playing our brand.”

The Red-Tailed Hawks got back in control via imitation: They switched to a zone defense.

Cheyenne Mountain opted for the clustered structure, which threw a wrench into Air Academy’s offense. The Kadets settled for deeper, low-percentage shots, and Kelleher stopped most of them.

“(Matty) has a short memory, and you have to in those situations,” Paige said. “He embodies the leadership of our team. He said, ‘Let’s get this done,’ and we did.”

Back-to-back goals from senior Kevin Papa gave the Red-Tailed Hawks their first lead since the first quarter, and they never looked back.

Papa scored five goals in the game — he was the only Red-Tailed Hawk with multiple and a key reason they outscored Air Academy 5-1 in the second half.

“He figured it out for us,” senior Wyatt Furda said. “Once he started scoring, we realized we knew how to break it from then on. We just needed one person to break the ice first.”

Cheyenne Mountain has had Air Academy’s number recently.

The Red-Tailed Hawks beat the Kadets 15-3 in last year’s state title game. Cheyenne Mountain also won 15-1 two weeks prior to Monday’s game.

But this time, the Kadets were competitive. They led late in the game and held close to the defending champions.

Tears were shed on Air Academy’s sideline once the final buzzer sounded. But they weren’t in vain.

“Being able to watch the team come together and work as hard as I knew we can, it brings a tear to my eye,” senior Jake Brader said. “This is a huge stepping stone for these guys, and I know they’ll be able to beat Cheyenne Mountain because of it.”

Furda added, “They’re a great contender, and they got a few punches in on us.”

Air Academy had won four of its last six games before Tuesday’s loss. After starting the year 1-3, the Kadets managed to end with a winning record.

Cheyenne Mountain will battle Evergreen (11-5) in the semifinals Saturday. The Red-Tailed Hawks beat Evergreen 13-5 on April 13.

They are two games away from their fourth state title in the last six years. But Cheyenne Mountain’s players and coaches aren’t focused on past success on their current run.

“We have to play better every day,” Paige said. “At this point, it’s going to be a battle. And that’s exactly what we want.”

Kelleher added, “I don’t think we’re worried about those last few state championships. They don’t mean anything right now.”