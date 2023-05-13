Saffron Heroldt entered the 4A girls state tennis tournament “not expecting to win.”

The Cheyenne Mountain freshman moved from Johannesburg, South Africa, before the school year and Heroldt said she never experienced competition like the athletes at City Park in Pueblo.

No. 2 doubles seniors Brooke Ballenger and Hope Lewis also won their bracket for the Red-Tailed Hawks.

Heroldt’s talent proved superior as the freshman didn’t drop a set as she cruised through the tournament and won her No. 3 singles finals match against Kent Denver’s Meredith Waters 6-4, 6-0 en route to her first title Saturday.

“[Waters] had a really good serve and forehand so my plan was to hit it to her backhand and have long rallies until I could put it away and win the point,” Heroldt said. “In the first set, it was tough to do that because she kept hitting winners and coming to the net to smash the ball. In the second set, my serve got going so I got a lot of short balls and could hit a lot of winners. Everything started working and I felt really good in the second set.”

Heroldt said her parents moved to America to provide more opportunities in tennis than what they had in Johannesburg.

Heroldt finished the season 20-1 and her coach, Dave Adams, said she’s “acclimated nicely” to the states as well as her teammates.

“Her addition to the team has been absolutely seamless and she’s a bundle of energy,” Adams said. “She works hard and she loves to compete and she’s one heck of an athlete. Saffron is very quick on the court and her character is excellent. She’s a great fit on the team.”

Although Heroldt dominated matches throughout the season and at state, she expressed her shock at the diverse field of competitors in Pueblo.

“I hadn’t played tournaments like this in South Africa,” Heroldt said. “I wasn’t expecting to win because I know how tough the competition is. So to win as a freshman in my first year on the team is incredible. It feels amazing to win my first year.”

Heroldt wasn’t the only Red-Tailed Hawk to earn first at state.

Ballenger and Lewis defeated Thompson Valley’s Brenna Rutherford and Camy Wiersema 6-4, 6-3.

Ballenger and Lewis needed three sets against Kent Denver to advance to the title match but showed no fatigue in the final tilt of the season.

“They played together last year at the same spot and lost in the semifinals. They were excited to come out here today and get a win,” Adams said. “They played well and it’s always nice to get a couple of seniors to go out like that. This will give them a little momentum for Tuesday.”

The Red-Tailed Hawks had players at state at each position except No. 3 doubles.

“It was pleased with how we did as a whole,” Adams said. “We got a lot of good work in in these two days and played a lot of great tennis.”