Cheyenne Mountain’s Robbie Metz returns a rally by Sand Creek’s Gavin Hutter during the No. 1 singles championship match Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, during the 4A Region 6 boys tennis tournament at Cheyenne Mountain High School in Colorado Springs. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Robbie Metz is no stranger to high-pressure tennis matches, especially on his home court at Cheyenne Mountain.
But this year, Metz, a senior, doesn’t have a partner by his side.
It’s been a dream of his since he was little to play No. 1 singles, but that didn’t keep the butterflies at bay Thursday, during the first rounds of the Region 6 tennis tournament.
“The way I was feeling before my second match yesterday, I couldn't eat, I was so nervous,” Metz said. “I’ve done this so many times before but it’s different playing No. 1 singles and I’ve had to step up in a way that I’ve never had and it’s just been a grind.”
His nervousness melted away as he stepped onto the court in the regional semifinals, and ultimately defeated Mark Milner of Colorado Springs School 6-0, 6-4.
Friday morning Metz went head-to-head with Sand Creek sophomore Gavin Hutter, who despite earning a No. 2 seed at regionals, surprised a number of players and coaches Friday, challenging Metz into three sets and becoming the first Scorpion to qualify for the state tournament in five years.
The pair battled into three sets before Metz claimed the region crown with an emotional 6-0 third-set victory.
“It’s so much fun when I’m playing my best tennis and he’s giving everything back. That’s what it’s about,” Metz said. “When he’s playing his best and I’m playing my best that is what makes tennis so fun to watch. It just gives my butterflies and I hope I never forget it.”
Metz said he took a mental picture of the court and the fans to carry that feeling into next week as he competes for a 4A state championship at No. 1 singles.
Cheyenne Mountain swept the Region 6 tournament with seven straight match wins. Six of the seven matches were against Air Academy, who placed second in the region team standings.
Joseph Martensen defeated Air Academy’s Ben Hellem 6-1, 6-1 at No. 2 singles, while Steven Zhou took down Noah Hellem at No. 3 singles 6-3, 6-2.
The Indians’ No. 1 doubles team of Miles Wagner and Bennett Ziegler defeated Cedric Orton-Urbana and Asher Kiser 6-1, 6-4 as Carver Ward and Miles Hoover battled into three sets for a win at No. 2 doubles. Ward and Hoover defeated Garrett Hayden and Zach Sartain of Air Academy 6-1, 3-6, 6-1. Tyler Blixt and Hank Walsh rebounded after dropping the first set to Lane Horsfall and Kameron Hooker, rebounding to win the next two sets 6-1, 6-2 for the Region 6 3 doubles championship. Cheyenne Mountain’s No.4 doubles team of Connor Kofford and Johnson Peng won in straight sets 6-4, 6-2 to defeat Maddox Riewald and Gavin Gallegos.
The entire Cheyenne Mountain team qualified for the state tournament next week at Pueblo City Park as the Indians eye their second straight 4A state title and 19th under Adams. A state championship next week would also give Cheyenne Mountain 100 state championships across its 22 varsity sports.