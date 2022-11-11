Cheyenne Mountain has been getting out of tough situations all year, and the Red-Tailed Hawks almost got out of another one on Friday.
They rallied from two different set deficits to force a fifth set but ultimately lost 3-2 to Lutheran in the Class 4A state tournament elimination round. Cheyenne Mountain finishes the year 17-12 overall.
“Obviously that’s not the way that we wanted to win, but I’m beyond proud of this team,” Cheyenne Mountain coach Ellen Dreyer said.
In the first set, Cheyenne Mountain led by six points but collapsed — Lutheran overcame the deficit and won the set by two points.
But the struggles late in the first set didn’t carry over to the next one. Cheyenne Mountain dominated the set, winning by 12. Lutheran took set three narrowly before Cheyenne Mountain took the fourth.
The first team to 15 in the fifth would win it.
The Red-Tailed Hawks got into another hole. Lutheran began the fifth set on a 10-3 run, and it looked like the Lions were going to run away with the win.
But, like the previous two deficits, Cheyenne Mountain dug its way out. The Red-Tailed Hawks scored seven points in a row to tie the set at 10-10.
Unfortunately for the Red-Tailed Hawks, they got in trouble again.
Lutheran scored five points in a row to win the match and eliminate them. Cheyenne Mountain finally found a hole it couldn’t escape from.
The Red-Tailed Hawks’ never-out-of-it mindset on display Friday was reminiscent to their season as a whole.
Cheyenne Mountain began the season 2-9, losing its first five matches of the year. A few of the losses came against some of the state’s best teams, but Dreyer still wasn’t pleased.
“I knew that we had the potential, and I was tired of saying our record doesn’t reflect how good we are,” Dreyer said. “I was frustrated.”
But after that, the Red-Tailed Hawks found their rhythm. Cheyenne Mountain won 11 of the next 12 games to clinch the postseason.
The Red-Tailed Hawks went 2-0 at their regionals to seal their spot at the state tournament. They entered state as the No. 8 seed in 4A, riding a seven-game winning streak.
“I kept telling them, ‘We’re almost there; continue to fight, continue to grow and be great teammates,” Dreyer said. “That’s when we really saw the shift.”
Cheyenne Mountain took care of business in round one, beating Pueblo County in four sets.
But they ran into a roadblock in round two: The Red-Tailed Hawks fell 3-1 to No. 1 Palmer Ridge.
But, in typical fashion of this year’s team, the Red-Tailed Hawks didn’t let it sink them. They swept Palisade to get one step closer to escaping from the elimination bracket.
Ultimately, they came up five points short of the semifinals. But the team’s growth from the beginning of the season to the end of the season is something the players and coaches will remember for a long time.
“It’s amazing to me that after the beginning of the season, they would look at me in fear after making a mistake; by the end of the year they could make an error, look at me and laugh, smile and brush it off,” Dreyer said. “This team has grit, they fight and they love each other — you can tell from the tears.”