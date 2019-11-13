Cheyenne Mountain’s Javonte Johnson and The Vanguard School’s Nique Clifford spend most days pushing each other to maximize their abundance of potential on the basketball court, but Wednesday was a day to reflect and celebrate.
Clifford, who sent his paperwork to Tad Boyle and Colorado-Boulder in the morning, was on hand when Johnson, a longtime friend, signed with New Mexico after school.
“It’s super important. I had to be here,” Clifford said. “Javonte’s been my brother since we were like 5 years old or something like that. Just growing up and seeing him be on that stage, it’s a big deal. I’m super proud of him, super excited for him. We’ve pushed each other and worked for this for years, so it’s a real cool experience.”
Clifford was set to have a celebratory signing ceremony in the evening, but their acceptance of Division I scholarships was just the start for the duo.
“It felt great. You know, it’s been a long journey. I’m just happy that it’s over with it,” Johnson said. “Now, I have another goal in mind. That’s to have a good career at New Mexico.”
The plan for both is to add some strength before getting to campus. Then, the focus for the explosive and versatile guards shifts to contributing for their respective programs and becoming professional basketball players. Cheyenne Mountain coach Elgin Fitzgerald said Johnson is one of the school’s best basketball products to date and possesses the potential to continue playing after college. That's Clifford’s dream as well, and the pair plans to continue pushing each other toward their next goal.
“For sure, when we come back and visit, we’ll link up, get in the gym together,” Clifford said.
Vanguard sharpshooter Joe Padilla and Harrison’s Donta Dawson, one of the top 2021 basketball players in the region, were also on hand to celebrate the signings.
“It’s great to have those guys with me, behind my back,” Johnson said. “I’ll be behind their’s too.”