Cheyenne Mountain senior Javonte Johnson, who emerged as one of the state’s top men’s basketball recruits, has announced his verbal commitment to New Mexico.
COMMITTED! 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/jkuyYJbEZn— Javonte Johnson † (@otn_jay) October 17, 2019
Johnson, a 6-foot-6 small forward, led the Indians to the state quarterfinals last season with a near double-double average of 22.4 points per game and 6.9 rebounds.
He earned seven offers, including Northern Colorado and the University of Denver, but he needed just one official visit to make his decision.
Johnson traveled to Albuquerque at the end of June, announcing his official visit with the Lobos on Twitter just a day after he announced the offer.
First Official, Done ✔️Thank you @UNMLoboMBB for having me! #GoLobos pic.twitter.com/eGc66LmkyI— Javonte Johnson † (@otn_jay) June 28, 2019
Johnson, a three-star recruit ranked No. 2 for the class of 2020 according to 247Sports, is the third member of the 2020 recruiting class.
New Mexico was 14-18 last year and made it to the quarterfinals of the Mountain West tournament.
In his three year varsity career at Cheyenne Mountain Jonson averages 16.5 points and 6.8 rebounds. He opened his junior season with a career-high 40-point performance. He also had 16 rebounds a steal and two blocks, kicking off his best season in maroon and white, helping the Indians double their win total from the previous year.