Competing against some of the area’s best golfers, Cheyenne Mountain’s Ava Schroeder drove, chipped and putted her way to a championship on Monday.
One of 86 golfers competing, the Cheyenne Mountain senior claimed the individual title at the Cougar Invitational at Kissing Camels Golf Club. Schroeder made four birdies en route to finishing with a score of 70 (1-under-par).
She battled against rival golfers from Discovery Canyon, Air Academy and Pine Creek, among other Pikes Peak Region schools.
Coronado's Schulyer Jonasen swings at the Cougar Invitational on Monday, April 17, 2023.
The combination of her win and the duel against golfers she knows well made Monday unforgettable for Schroeder.
“It’s just fun,” Schroeder said. “I know them, and they’ve always been my competition. We’re close, but we still compete — it’s fun.”
While she finished under par and won by four strokes, Schroeder wasn’t particularly pleased with her best. She admitted she played well but also said she “left a lot of shots out there.”
Schroeder is committed to play at the Division I level at South Dakota next year. She believes she has work to do before jumping to the collegiate ranks.
Tournaments like Monday’s will help her prepare.
“I just know that I need to put in even more work and keep practicing,” Schroeder said. “I know that I have the potential to shoot even better, and I know that I can get that.”
As a team, it was DCC who took first place. The Thunder saw three of their golfers — Emily Cheng (74), Anna Mettler (77) and Lauren Jaworowsk (79) — place second through fourth overall.
Cheng, who finished tied for fifth at last year’s state tournament, was paired with Schroeder, Air Academy’s Kya Shatzer and Doherty’s Lauren Kachel.
The tournament’s supervisors put in the handbook that groups had to be finished in under five hours, or they would be penalized an extra stroke for each remaining hole. Cheng’s foursome got a warning midway through the round to pick up its pace.
After being gently nudged to speed up, Cheng did so and continued to play well.
“I hate being rushed, but I get pace of play,” Cheng said. “Golf is so mental, so you kind of have to go with it.”
Cheng admitted that she — and her other teammates in the top four — didn’t have their best game on Monday. That encourages her, as DCC still won the team competition by 13 strokes.
“It really just shows what our potential is,” Cheng said. “We didn’t play our best, so that just shows how good we can be.”
Shatzer and Cheyenne Mountain’s Karsyn Hulen finished tied for fifth, each shooting 80. The Red-Tailed Hawks finished second in the team race (243), while Air Academy placed third (258).
Even for the golfers and teams that didn’t finish in the top five of the standings, it was still a memorable day for all 86 in the field as temperatures lingered in the 70s.
It was particularly special for Coronado’s team, which hosted the tournament and practices almost daily at Kissing Camels.
“I really love playing here,” said Coronado junior McKenzie Finn, who finished tied for 19th. “It’s super awesome that we get to have this course to ourselves for just our school because a lot of schools share courses. It’s always nice and well-kept, and I think it’s a really special privilege.”
Cougar Invitational
Monday at Kissing Camels Golf Course, Colorado Springs