Competing against some of the area’s best golfers, Cheyenne Mountain’s Ava Schroeder drove, chipped and putted her way to a championship on Monday.

One of 86 golfers competing, the Cheyenne Mountain senior claimed the individual title at the Cougar Invitational at Kissing Camels Golf Club. Schroeder made four birdies en route to finishing with a score of 70 (1-under-par).

She battled against rival golfers from Discovery Canyon, Air Academy and Pine Creek, among other Pikes Peak Region schools.

The combination of her win and the duel against golfers she knows well made Monday unforgettable for Schroeder.

“It’s just fun,” Schroeder said. “I know them, and they’ve always been my competition. We’re close, but we still compete — it’s fun.”

While she finished under par and won by four strokes, Schroeder wasn’t particularly pleased with her best. She admitted she played well but also said she “left a lot of shots out there.”

Schroeder is committed to play at the Division I level at South Dakota next year. She believes she has work to do before jumping to the collegiate ranks.

Tournaments like Monday’s will help her prepare.

“I just know that I need to put in even more work and keep practicing,” Schroeder said. “I know that I have the potential to shoot even better, and I know that I can get that.”

As a team, it was DCC who took first place. The Thunder saw three of their golfers — Emily Cheng (74), Anna Mettler (77) and Lauren Jaworowsk (79) — place second through fourth overall.

Cheng, who finished tied for fifth at last year’s state tournament, was paired with Schroeder, Air Academy’s Kya Shatzer and Doherty’s Lauren Kachel.

The tournament’s supervisors put in the handbook that groups had to be finished in under five hours, or they would be penalized an extra stroke for each remaining hole. Cheng’s foursome got a warning midway through the round to pick up its pace.

After being gently nudged to speed up, Cheng did so and continued to play well.

“I hate being rushed, but I get pace of play,” Cheng said. “Golf is so mental, so you kind of have to go with it.”

Cheng admitted that she — and her other teammates in the top four — didn’t have their best game on Monday. That encourages her, as DCC still won the team competition by 13 strokes.

“It really just shows what our potential is,” Cheng said. “We didn’t play our best, so that just shows how good we can be.”

Shatzer and Cheyenne Mountain’s Karsyn Hulen finished tied for fifth, each shooting 80. The Red-Tailed Hawks finished second in the team race (243), while Air Academy placed third (258).

Even for the golfers and teams that didn’t finish in the top five of the standings, it was still a memorable day for all 86 in the field as temperatures lingered in the 70s.

It was particularly special for Coronado’s team, which hosted the tournament and practices almost daily at Kissing Camels.

“I really love playing here,” said Coronado junior McKenzie Finn, who finished tied for 19th. “It’s super awesome that we get to have this course to ourselves for just our school because a lot of schools share courses. It’s always nice and well-kept, and I think it’s a really special privilege.”

Cougar Invitational

Monday at Kissing Camels Golf Course, Colorado Springs

Individual Standings

1. Ava Schroeder, Cheyenne Mountain 70

2. Emily Cheng, Discovery Canyon 74

3. Anna Mettler, Discovery Canyon 77

4. Lauren Jaworowski, Discovery Canyon 79

5. Kya Shatzer, Air Academy 80

5. Karsyn Hulen, Cheyenne Mountain 80

7. Abrianna Lippis, Cañon City 81

8. Lauren Kachel, Doherty 84

9. Isabella Hidalgo, Valor Christian 86

10. Isabel Verruso, Cheyenne Mountain 88

10. Rachel Telle, Air Academy 88

10. Ava Engelhardt, Lutheran 88

10. Rylee Collins, Resurrection Christian 88

14. Stephanie Smith, Air Academy 90

14. Matilda Verruso, Cheyenne Mountain 90

16. Megan Carlson, Pine Creek 91

17. Liv Carr, Air Academy 92

17. Cheyanne McGhee, Pine Creek 92

19. McKenzie Finn, Coronado 93

19. Jordan Moon, Cheyenne Mountain 93

21. Kaeley Grob, Palmer Ridge 94

21. Karina Garcia, Resurrection Christian 94

23. Avery Valdez, Pine Creek 95

23. Morgan Minnihan, Valor Christian 95

23. McKenna Martin, Cheyenne Mountain 95

Team Standings

1. Discovery Canyon 230

2. Cheyenne Mountain 243

3. Air Academy 258

4. Cheyenne Mountain (2) 273

5. Pine Creek 278

6. Valor Christian 280

7. Resurrection Christian 282

8. Lutheran 285

9. Cañon City 297

10. Rampart 299