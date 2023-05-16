DENVER • All the bad stuff already happened, so why not be positive?

That thought popped into senior Brooke Ballenger's head alongside the negative ones already present. With the Cheyenne Mountain High School bus broken down on the side of the highway, there were plenty of doomsday scenarios playing under her dark braids.

Ballenger chose to keep it positive, and the team followed with a prediction that nothing but good would happen on Tuesday at Denver City Park. And it did, with No. 2 Red-Tailed Hawks' second consecutive title, this one over No. 1 Mullen 5-2, for the first time as part of the new tournament format that split up individual and team results.

"When something like that happens, it almost takes some pressure off you," Ballenger said. "We figured nothing worse could happen than being stranded on the way up."

The Hawks waited over an hour next to Interstate 25, just north of Monument. They huddled outside the bus, inside the bus and above all, did everything they could to avoid the midday sun for a minute.

All of this after coach Dave Adams woke up to a broken water heater and dealt with planning a replacement all morning.

Ballenger, fittingly, was the one who allowed the pressure from the topsy-turvy day to finally escape for everyone. She and senior Hope Lewis broke through in the second set of the No. 2 doubles match to garner the Hawks' fourth win of the day and ensure their replacement bus would head home with first-place hardware inside.

Luckily for the program, the new form of transportation was even a maroon-and-white Cheyenne Mountain bus, rather than a standard yellow one. The Hawks learned their lesson with those on the way up.

The tandem followed wins in No. 2 and No. 3 singles, as well as No. 1 doubles. The most important of the four was the No. 2 doubles match. Earlier in the year, the two teams faced off at the Cheyenne Mountain Invitational. In it, the singles players for the Hawks found success, but they lost three of their four doubles matches to the Mustangs.

When the first result flipped, all that mattered was that the other results follow their previous attempts.

"That Mullen squad is really good, and we knew it after we played earlier this year," Adams said. "But we're a different team now than we were then. We have young players who grew up a lot, and even older players getting better."

Both captains, senior Hannah Koury and Ballenger, will head out on top. But around them are several players — seven of the team's 11 from Tuesday — who will return next year. Four of the seven have three years left after winning as freshmen.

Adams lost two of his best players before the year started after they chose to forgo the high school season to focus on club tennis. If anything, Tuesday was just another chapter of the season's book of burdens.

The smiles and screams as the team embraced on the courts of Denver City Park were as much relief as they were happy. It was a one-of-a-kind year for a coach who's seen nearly 40 of them in his time leading Cheyenne Mountain.

A day that started with uncertainty, anxiousness and hurdles ended with another state championship. Better yet, it ended with one of the program's best stories yet.