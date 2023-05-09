Swim

Cheyenne Mountain coaches and swimmers celebrate Friday during the boys 4A state swim finals at the Veterans Memorial Aquatic Center in Thornton.

 Photos by Liz Copan, Special to The Gazette

The upcoming weekend has been a year in the making for Cheyenne Mountain.

The Red-Tailed Hawks will look to defend last year’s 4A state title at the state meet in Thornton from May 12-13. A year ago, they edged Silver Creek by 30.5 points to earn the team title.

Cheyenne Mountain enters as a strong contender for this year’s 4A championship. In the only state rankings of the year, released March 30, the Red-Tailed Hawks were the No. 3 team.

Perhaps most noteworthy about last year’s title is that Cheyenne Mountain didn’t win any individual or medley state titles. The Red-Tailed Hawks, though, earned points in a slew of events from podium finishes and other competitive efforts.

This year, Cheyenne Mountain has a chance to replicate the success in a variety of events while possibly earning individual state titles.

The Red-Tailed Hawks’ 200-yard freestyle relay team of Conner Trinidad, Cardin Nguyen, Neven Kereshi and Ethan Carr has the top-seeded time of 1:29.48. Carr enters the meet in the top five of two individual events, while Trinidad has the fifth-best time in the 100-yard backstroke.

Cheyenne Mountain could see opposition from another area foe, though. Discovery Canyon, which finished third as a team at last year’s meet, is ranked No. 2 entering state.

Adam Pannell, now a senior, won last year’s 200 freestyle and finished second in the 100-yard butterfly, while then-junior Taylor Wagner earned gold in the 500-yard freestyle.

Pannell remains the favorite in the 200-yard freestyle, while DCC has the top three times in the 500-yard freestyle between Gavin Sheyda, Wagner and Pannell. Sheyda also has the second-best score in the one-meter six dives.

In addition to Wagner, Pannell and Sheyda, Avery Tresemer enters state with the third-best time in the 100-yard breaststroke.

Aside from Cheyenne Mountain and DCC, Air Academy and Widefield have athletes who could make a splash at the 4A meet.

The Kadets have the fifth-ranked swimmer in the 500-yard freestyle in Henry Stockton, as well as fifth-ranked diver Alex Cunningham. Widefield’s Charles Axtman enters fourth in the one-meter six dives.

Class 5A is more dominated by Denver-area schools, though a few Pikes Peak region athletes could flourish.

Lewis-Palmer’s Eli Hobson has the fourth-best time in the 100-yard breaststroke. Hobson finished 15th in the event a year ago.

The Rangers put together the best team finish at the meet last year, placing 15th overall.

This year’s 5A meet will be held from May 11-12.