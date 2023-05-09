The upcoming weekend has been a year in the making for Cheyenne Mountain.

The Red-Tailed Hawks will look to defend last year’s 4A state title at the state meet in Thornton from May 12-13. A year ago, they edged Silver Creek by 30.5 points to earn the team title.

Cheyenne Mountain enters as a strong contender for this year’s 4A championship. In the only state rankings of the year, released March 30, the Red-Tailed Hawks were the No. 3 team.

Perhaps most noteworthy about last year’s title is that Cheyenne Mountain didn’t win any individual or medley state titles. The Red-Tailed Hawks, though, earned points in a slew of events from podium finishes and other competitive efforts.

This year, Cheyenne Mountain has a chance to replicate the success in a variety of events while possibly earning individual state titles.

The Red-Tailed Hawks’ 200-yard freestyle relay team of Conner Trinidad, Cardin Nguyen, Neven Kereshi and Ethan Carr has the top-seeded time of 1:29.48. Carr enters the meet in the top five of two individual events, while Trinidad has the fifth-best time in the 100-yard backstroke.

Cheyenne Mountain could see opposition from another area foe, though. Discovery Canyon, which finished third as a team at last year’s meet, is ranked No. 2 entering state.

Adam Pannell, now a senior, won last year’s 200 freestyle and finished second in the 100-yard butterfly, while then-junior Taylor Wagner earned gold in the 500-yard freestyle.

Pannell remains the favorite in the 200-yard freestyle, while DCC has the top three times in the 500-yard freestyle between Gavin Sheyda, Wagner and Pannell. Sheyda also has the second-best score in the one-meter six dives.

In addition to Wagner, Pannell and Sheyda, Avery Tresemer enters state with the third-best time in the 100-yard breaststroke.

Aside from Cheyenne Mountain and DCC, Air Academy and Widefield have athletes who could make a splash at the 4A meet.

The Kadets have the fifth-ranked swimmer in the 500-yard freestyle in Henry Stockton, as well as fifth-ranked diver Alex Cunningham. Widefield’s Charles Axtman enters fourth in the one-meter six dives.

Class 5A is more dominated by Denver-area schools, though a few Pikes Peak region athletes could flourish.

Lewis-Palmer’s Eli Hobson has the fourth-best time in the 100-yard breaststroke. Hobson finished 15th in the event a year ago.

The Rangers put together the best team finish at the meet last year, placing 15th overall.

This year’s 5A meet will be held from May 11-12.