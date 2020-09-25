Cheyenne Mountain’s four doubles teams and a No. 3 singles player are still alive in the Class 4A tournament following the first day of competition as the Indians eye a second-straight state title.
Mullen leads the team race with 19 points after surviving the first day of competition with its top two singles teams and top three doubles teams still in the hunt. Cheyenne Mountain is in second with 17 points and will face Mullen three times in semifinal rounds Saturday.
“To advance five out of seven is pretty good,” said Cheyenne Mountain coach Dave Adams. “I feel satisfied with that considering how many guys we have that have gone far up the ladder from last year. But we still have a lot of work tomorrow, and it should be a little tougher and more competitive.”
Cheyenne Mountain’s Steven Zhou won both of his No. 3 singles matches, defeating Colorado Academy’s Ryan Gaghen in the first round and Evergreen’s Jake Lewis in the quarterfinals. Zhou and Lewis battled into three sets with Zhou winning the first and third to punch his ticket to the semifinals to face Luke Weber of Niwot.
The Indians’ No. 1 doubles duo of Bennett Ziegler and Miles Wagner breezed through Day 1 following a close first set against local rivals Sean Bratkowsky and Landy Jones of Discovery Canyon in the first round.
It took a 6-4 decision in the first set to give Ziegler and Wagner an edge over Discovery Canyon before closing the match with a 6-1 victory in the second set. Ziegler and Wagner met Colorado Academy’s Clayton Johnson and Holden Koch in the quarterfinals defeating them 6-2, 6-2. Cheyenne Mountain will face Jack Domich and Casey Klutznick of Kent Denver Saturday in the No. 1 doubles semifinals.
Carver Ward and Miles Hoover had an even more dominant day at No. 2 doubles, allowing just five points to be scored against them through the first two rounds of the state tournament.
Ward and Hoover defeated Discovery Canyon’s Grant Thurman and Caleb Trevillian 6-2, 6-2 in the first round, and moved on to collect a 6-0, 6-1 victory over Dyer Hunting and Josh Ward of Aspen in the quarterfinals.
“The chemistry up and down our doubles lineup is very strong, and that’s one of those things that you can’t measure the value of,” Adams said. “That’s worth so much, especially when things get tight and you can look and see something positive from your teammate, and they are pulling with you.”
The Indians’ No. 2 doubles team will meet Luc Caldwell and Alex Avans in the semifinals Saturday morning.
The Cheyenne Mountain No. 3 doubles team is still in action as Tyler Blixt and Hank Walsh breezed through two matches against Pueblo West and Niwot to earn a spot in the semifinals against Patrick Duke and Colin Mackenzie of Mullen.
At No. 4 doubles Cheyenne Mountain’s Conner Kofford and Johnson Peng defeated Thomas Jefferson before moving on to face Air Academy’s Maddox Riewald and Gavin Gallegos in the quarterfinals. The Kadets challenged Kofford and Peng in the first set before falling 6-4, 6-1. Cheyenne Mountain will face Mullen’s Blake Zaragoza and Sean Phelps in the semifinals.
In No. 1 singles Cheyenne Mountain senior Robbie Metz went down with an ankle injury during his quarterfinal match against defending champion Neil Wilcox of Niwot. Despite coaches and parents telling him to call the match, Metz continued after his swollen right ankle was taped, determined to win another point before forfeiting.