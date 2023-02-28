The defending champions played like the defending champions on Tuesday.

Cheyenne Mountain scored two goals in the first 40 seconds of its game against Durango in the 4A State Quarterfinals, paving the way to a 5-0 win. The Red-Tailed Hawks have won eight of their past nine games and are 16-3-1 overall.

Finding the net early set the tone for Cheyenne Mountain.

Red-Tailed Hawks senior Matty Kelleher scored just 32 seconds into the game. And just eight seconds later, Kaden Ochsendorf made it a 2-0 game.

Whether because of good shots or puck luck, Cheyenne Mountain’s two early goals put Durango in a deep hole, less than a minute to the game.

“It was a weird start,” Cheyenne Mountain coach Erik Austin said. “I think we got a couple lucky bounces there early, but it was a great first few minutes of the first period.”

Durango halted Cheyenne Mountain’s attack for a few minutes, but after that, Kelleher’s big game continued. The defenseman scored his second goal midway through the first period.

For the remainder of the first period and the first 15 minutes of the second period, Austin said his team didn’t play with the same intensity.

“We had to try to get back into the game, mentality-wise,” Austin said. “They lost focus and lost their edge a little bit.”

Thankfully for the Red-Tailed Hawks, their offensive star from earlier in the game gave them a spark.

Kelleher completed his hat trick, scoring off a deflection and creating an insurmountable, four-goal lead.

Before Tuesday, Kelleher had scored only three career goals. He matched that against Durango.

“It was sweet, for sure,” Kelleher said. “Finally, it all lined up, and it was great to see.”

With a large lead, the Red-Tailed Hawks were able to play a more conservative style in the third period, killing the clock and holding their lead. And with 50 seconds remaining, Cole Taylor scored to give Cheyenne Mountain its five-goal win.

While Kelleher was the Red-Tailed Hawks’ key scorer, Wyatt Furda was the main facilitator. Furda, who leads the team with 20 goals this year, logged a team-high two assists.

In goal, junior Jeremy Renholm earned the win. He recorded 14 saves and allowed zero goals.

Despite not facing too many shots, Renholm was always ready when they did come his way.

“You just have to focus on the next shot,” Renholm said. “Whether you give up a goal or haven’t faced a shot in 10 minutes, you have to be ready no matter what.”

The Red-Tailed Hawks, the No. 3 seed in the playoffs, are looking to do what they did last year: Win it all.

Cheyenne Mountain finished the 2021-22 season 20-2 overall, outscoring opponents 152-35. The Red-Tailed Hawks defeated Colorado Academy 4-0 in the title game for their first state championship in 18 years.

It will be a grudge match in the semifinals, when Cheyenne Mountain battles No. 2 Steamboat Springs. The Red-Tailed Hawks beat Steamboat Springs 6-0 in last year’s semifinals en route to their state title.

After winning, Cheyenne Mountain’s locker room blasted tunes like “California Gurls” by Katy Perry and “Dancing Queen” by ABBA as players hollered and jumped around. It was well-deserved after a dominant effort from the defending champs.

The party, though, won’t last long.

The Red-Tailed Hawks have a tough road ahead of them, and it will be back to business when Cheyenne Mountain returns to the ice for practice on Wednesday.

“We’ll probably have a good time tonight — big win for the fellas,” Kelleher said. “But I think as soon as tomorrow hits, we’re locked in on that next game.”