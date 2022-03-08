DENVER • The state's most hardware-heavy hockey program is back on top.
Cheyenne Mountain avenged its regular-season loss to Colorado Academy with a win in the 4A state title game, 4-0. The first-place finish for the Red-Tailed Hawks is their first since 2004, but moved the program to 15 titles all time — the most in state history.
It was also Colorado Springs' first since Lewis-Palmer went back to back in 2010 and 2011.
"We just wanted to play our game — we wanted to move pucks and possess pucks," coach Erik Austin said. "We wanted to be a dominant hockey club, and I think the last three games, we've been able to show our mettle."
Before the postseason, the Red-Tailed Hawks had a meeting. During it, the players were asked, on a scale from one to five, how confident they were.
Across the board were twos and threes after Cheyenne Mountain lost two of its final three games — including the aforementioned 3-2 loss to the Mustangs.
But that game was a microcosm of Tuesday's winning effort. The Hawks outshot the Mustangs in the previous game and committed fewer penalties. As the postseason went on, the confidence grew.
Tuesday, they outshot them once again, this time 44-14. Penalties? There were none; at least, not against the Hawks.
Once the first and second goals went in — the opening score by Drew Elwell in the first period and the second by Phillip Bramble in the second period — Jeremy Renholm, who didn't play in the loss due to the Cheyenne Mountain goalie rotation, began to imagine the win.
"Once we got the first one, we knew we were rolling," Renholm said. "When we score first, we're dangerous. The boys played amazing, and when you play with a team like this, there's nothing that can stop you."
Bramble added a second goal in the third period to go up 3-0 before Wyatt Furda added the cherry on top. For the final five minutes, Austin was happy his team was going to get their reward.
"I'm happy they got a chance to enjoy that final five minutes," Austin said. "They all knew they were going to have one more shift, and it was awesome."
Through three postseason games, the Hawks outscored their opponents 18-1.
For Renholm, it's not about breaking the nearly two-decade-long streak without a title. It's about building the program back into a powerhouse — every year.
"It was so nice to see all the guys from the Springs wanting us to bring it back," Renholm said. "There's always next year, and we want to keep winning. We're going to celebrate this all offseason, but we're coming back next year."