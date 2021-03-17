LOVELAND - Cheyenne Mountain had to play from behind much of the second half of the hockey game and couldn’t recover from Crested Butte’s third goal in a 4-2 loss in a 4A state semifinal at Budweiser Events Center.
Cheyenne Mountain goaltender Grant Bevan was credited with 21 saves Wednesday. The Titans’ power play connected three times and CM’s scored once.
“They’re hurting right now, but I think at the end of the day, they’ll know they had a good year,” coach Erik Austin said.
Cheyenne Mountain made it a new game in the third period when Noah Bonnett beat Crested Butte goaltender TJ Wonnacott from long range to tie the game at 2. On the power play, Bonnett came off the boards and put it between a pair of legs, with an assist to Matty Kelleher.
“We were real happy with it,” Bonnett said. “It gave us a chance at the end.”
That tie lasted less than four minutes as Jack Lambert scored the go-ahead goal near the midway point. The ice tilted toward Wonnacott as Cheyenne Mountain fought to extend its season.
“We knew if we kept it 5 on 5, we could take them. We took some bad penalties toward the end,” Bonnett said. “But it was a good game.”
Austin said he saw some rust early, as the varsity team went 16 days between games. Cheyenne Mountain won its first six games, then sent out the JV team for the final three.
Austin said the team shut down for two weeks after beating Pueblo County on Feb. 12.
“I told the guys I wanted to get them here. We didn’t want to get shut down again,” Austin said.
“We told our guys to hide in the basement, and we’ll see you in Fort Collins.”
In the first period, Cheyenne Mountain’s Wyatt Furda pushed his way from behind the net to the crease, turned and fired to make it 1-0. Mitchell Lewis picked up the assist.
About a minute and a half later, Cheyenne Mountain’s Colten Sell took a minor penalty for contact to the head or neck and the Titans (11-0) quickly capitalized. Rowan Piccaro evened the score with his first of two goals. Adam Collins had the empty-netter and two assists.
Cheyenne Mountain put 29 shots on Wonnacott. In spite of the team’s strange leadup to the postseason, the game was evenly played.
“With this being the first year of 4A, it was fun being here and being a part of that,” Austin said. “It was a great group of guys. I think they really care about each other. It just fell a little short today.”